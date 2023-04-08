Program on woodcock
The North Tract of Patuxent Research Refuge, 230 Bald Eagle Drive in Laurel, hosts a “Woodcock Sky Dance” program at 7 p.m. April 8 to learn about the biology and courtship habits of this secretive upland shorebird as the males take to the sky at dusk for their elaborate courtship dance. This program is for ages 11 and older and pre-registration is required by calling 301-497-5887.
Outdoor writer guest speaker at PVFF meeting
Dan Neuland, whose outdoor column Today’s Sportsman runs the second and fourth Saturday of the month in The Frederick News-Post, will be the speaker at the April 11 meeting of the Potomac Valley Fly Fishers. Neuland will share his experience and insight into the growing interest in angling kayaks for fly fishers. His talk will look at recent innovations in kayak designs with attention to the specific needs of fly anglers, as well as casting techniques and gear. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in Room A170 at Tuscarora High School, 5312 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Learn more at potomacvalleyflyfishers.club.
Youth fishing rodeo at Gambrill
A youth fishing rodeo, for ages 5 to 15, will be held at the Rock Run Area of Gambrill State Park, 8002 Gambrill Park Road, Frederick, from 9 a.m. to noon April 15. Limited to 35 participants, the youth anglers will cast their lines in hopes of landing the largest bass, bluegill and/or catfish. Bait and tackle must be provided by participants. The event is free but there is a park entry fee of $3 per vehicle for Maryland residents, $5 per vehicle for non-Maryland residents. Pre-register at 301-271-7574 or gambrill.statepark@maryland.gov.
Wing It birding walk
The City of Frederick’s department of parks and recreation hosts a birding walk at 9:30 a.m. April 16 in Baker Park, Frederick, led by a Maryland Master Naturalist. Learn about Maryland’s birds and identify them by sight and sound. Register at cityoffrederickmd.gov/webtrac or 301-600-1492. The cost is $3 for city residents and $6 for non-city residents.
Weverton Heights hike
Frederick County Parks and Recreation hosts a mid-day hike to Weverton Heights from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 12 for ages 18 and older. This 2-mile out-and-back hike has a 1,250-foot elevation gain with views of the Potomac River. BYO water, snacks or lunch. The cost is $7. Pre-register for this and other upcoming mid-day hikes at recreater.com or call 301-600-2936.
Spring brings greater risk of wildfire
Each year, the Maryland Forest Service responds to an average of 122 wildland fires that burn 1,050 acres of forest, brush and grasses. And spring, along with fall, is a prime time for wildlfires when forest fuels are the driest and weather conditions — warm, dry and windy — are most conducive for the spread of fire. Tuesday’s wildfire at Soldiers Delight Natural Environmental Area in Owings Mills rapidly spread to an eight-alarm fire in the park and burned around 700 acres.
The leading unintentional cause of wildfires in Maryland is burning of debris or any kind of outdoor burning, which on a 10-year average accounts for 34 percent of the fires to which the Maryland Forest service responds, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The second leading cause is arson, followed by other man-made sources such as sparks or heat from equipment. Lightning accounts for about 3 percent of fire starts.
Outdoor burning should only be done on low fire danger days. State regulations apply to activities in or within 200 feet of woodland, or activities adjacent to or within an area where flammable materials are located.
Open air burning is only allowed if there is a natural or constructed fire break at least 10-feet wide completely around the material to be burned that is free of flammable materials; adequate personnel and equipment are present to prevent the fire from escaping; at least one responsible person remains at the location of the fire until the last spark is out; and burning occurs between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight unless the ground is covered with snow. Also, residents should check with the county or municipal health department for local regulations and permit requirements before burning.
