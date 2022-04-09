Fishing rodeo at Gambrill
A fishing rodeo for youth will be held 9 a.m. to noon April 16 at Gambrill State Park, 8602 Gambrill Park Road, Frederick. The entry fee is $3 per vehicle for Maryland residents; $5 per vehicle for non-Maryland residents. Up to 35 registered participants will fish Rock Run Pond to attempt to catch the largest bass, bluegill and/or catfish. Participants must register and provide their own bait and tackle, and youth must be accompanied by a parent/guardian over the age of 18. Register at 301-271-7574 or gambrill.statepark@maryland.gov.
Cave exploration program for kids
Frederick County Parks and Recreation sponsors a unique cave exploration program from 1 to 3 p.m. April 24 for ages 10 and older. An experienced naturalist will lead participants on a sneak peek at a local cave and learn about the local geology and history of the cave. Participants will meet at the Dam #4 parking area in Downsville. The cost is $12 per person. Learn more about this and other nature programs Parks and Rec offers at recreater.com or 301-600-2936.
10 things about the AT
Frederick Community College’s Institute for Learning in Retirement, programs for ages 55 and over, hosts a course titled The Appalachian Trail: 10 Things You Might Not Know. This two-session course, April 26 and May 3, will explore the history of the AT, which passes through Frederick County. The first session is in the classroom, the second is a hike to see some iconic sights on this famous footpath at Gathland State Park. There is no cost. For more information and to register, visit ILRatFCC.com or call 301-624-2888.
Fishing clinics for kids, teens
Frederick County Parks and Recreation hosts a fishing clinic for ages 7 to 12 at Fountain Rock Park in Walkersville from 9 a.m. to noon April 30. The cost is $10. The pond will be stocked with trout. Local experts will be on hand to teach some tips and tricks to make it a fun day to learn how to fish. From 1 to 4 p.m., youth ages 11 to 14 can attend a fly fishing clinic at the same park. The cost is $10. To register for either program, visit recreater.com or call 301-600-2936.
Camp West Mar open house
YMCA of Frederick County will host an open house at Camp West Mar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23. The Y operates the camp, a 72-acre overnight and day camp in the foothills of Catoctin Mountain. The camp features a dining hall, five cabins, a lake for canoeing and fishing, hiking trails, archery, ropes course, a mess hall and outdoor pool. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, overnight camp sessions will be held for ages 9 to 14 in one-week blocks June 12 through Aug. 4. Camp West Mar is at 14509 Brown Road, Sabillasville. For information on registration, cost and financial assistance, visit frederickymca.org/camps or email west-mar@frederickymca.org.
Pa. ends rock-climbing activities on two State Game Lands
The Pennsylvania Game Commission, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, has closed all rock-climbing activities on State Game Lands 51 and State Game Lands 138 in Fayette County, according to a news release. These game lands, known among other things for their rugged sandstone formations, have become more popular with rock climbers recently, which has worn away lichens and moss on rock faces, cleared vegetation and naturally occurring woody debris and leaf litter from the bases of climbing rocks. These changes have degraded habitat, impacting the reptile, amphibian and mammal species that use it. The rocks provide protection from predators, overwintering habitat and grounds to hunt for food, says Chris Urban, PFBC Nongame, Threatened and Endangered Species coordinator. Learn more at pgc.pa.gov.
Wildlife students at Virginia Tech to learn about hunting
Delta Waterfowl will deliver its University Hunting Program at Virginia Tech this fall via support from the 2021 Virginia Wildlife Grant Program through a partnership between the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Wildlife Foundation of Virginia. UHP was designed to address the fact that up to 70 percent of current university wildlife management students have never hunted and might never have been given the opportunity. Delta’s program provides students with classroom training, firearms safety and a firsthand hunting experience, and equips them with “a more holistic view of hunting and conservation.” Joel Brice, chief conservation officer for Delta, says in a news release that “even if participants decide not to continue as hunters, they gain an understanding and appreciation for it and for the efforts that waterfowl hunters are making to conserve the birds and protect the future of hunting.” Learn more at deltawaterfowl.org.
Forest Service updates policy on e-bikes
The USDA’s Forest Service currently allows e-bikes on all Forest Service roads that are already open to motorized vehicles, as well as 60,000 miles of motorized trails, which is about 38 percent of all trails the agency manages. The new policy also provides a process to evaluate future requests for expanded access and outlines the required environmental analysis and public input required before making future decisions to expand local e-bike access. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore says this new policy will allow managers to make locally based decisions to address e-bike use. For more information, visit fs.usda.gov.
— Susan Guynn
