DNR seeks input on creel limit in Beaver Creek
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is considering reducing the creel limit of brown trout in Beaver Creek to zero, from the confluence with Antietam Creek upstream to the Albert Powell State Trout Hatchery in Washington County. A severe fish kill (Aug. 7-8, 2023) greatly reduced the brown trout population, and the goal is to enable to population to recover. The creek is stocked with adult hatchery rainbow trout that would remain available for harvest. This change could be effective in late fall 2023. To comment on the proposed changes, visit tinyurl.com/32fxzn2z. Comments will be accepted through Sept. 4.
It’s all about the bass
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking new members for the Black Bass Advisory Committee (BBAC). If you are interested in conservation, consider applying for membership to the committee using the online application found at tinyurl.com/2a9h4mpx. The BBAC meets virtually on a quarterly basis to discuss topics, develop recommendations and report out to the Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission. And it advises in the development on management and protection of largemouth and smallmouth bass fisheries. For more information, contact joseph.love@maryland.gov.
Bat hike
Follow a naturalist through the woods to spot bats while learning about their biology, diet and conservation during the bat hike at Soldiers Delight Natural Environmental Area, 5100 Deer Park Road, Owings Mills. The hike begins at 8:15 p.m. and is suitable for all ages. BYO flashlight, shine only. Register at tinyurl.com/m2t8u24w or call 410-461-5005.
What spiders and caterpillars can tell us about the weather
Oak and walnut trees producing abundant nuts, the early departure of flocks of geese and ducks — all signs that, according to folklore, people watch in nature to prepare for the coming season. The Farmer’s Almanac compiled a list of signs of a hard winter ahead, and abundant mast and early departures are among them. Other signs include woodpeckers sharing a tree, thick hair on the nape of a cow’s neck, heavy and numerous fogs during August, spiders spinning larger than usual webs, and the size of the orange band on the woolly bear caterpillar. According to folklore, if the band is narrow, the winter will be snowy. Learn more about weather lore at farmersalmanac.com.
Singing insect walk
Join Wil Hershberger, a local insect expert, for an evening walk at Cool Spring Preserve, 1469 Lloyd Road, Charles Town, West Virginia, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Sept. 1 to listen and learn about the various insects of summer and early fall. Registration is required and the fee is $15. It’s hosted by the Potomac Valley Audubon Society and is limited to 18 participants. Hershberger has been photographing and recording the natural world for more than a decade and his work has been published in magazines, calendars and books. His recordings of birds, frogs and insects are archived at the Macaulay Library of Natural Sounds at the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology.
NPS launches podcast
On Aug. 23, the National Park Service launched a new podcast, called My Park Story, about the stories of individuals who share unique connections to NPS in parks and in their communities. Volunteers, grant recipients, employees, park visitors and others will tell their stories on how the NPS has impacted their lives. NPS will release a new episode every other Wednesday. Tune into the podcast on NPS.gov or on Apple Podcasts. If you are interested in participating in the My Park Story podcast as a guest, visit nps.gov.
