DNR seeks input on creel limit in Beaver Creek

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is considering reducing the creel limit of brown trout in Beaver Creek to zero, from the confluence with Antietam Creek upstream to the Albert Powell State Trout Hatchery in Washington County. A severe fish kill (Aug. 7-8, 2023) greatly reduced the brown trout population, and the goal is to enable to population to recover. The creek is stocked with adult hatchery rainbow trout that would remain available for harvest. This change could be effective in late fall 2023. To comment on the proposed changes, visit tinyurl.com/32fxzn2z. Comments will be accepted through Sept. 4.

