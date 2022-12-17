Fund created to support Middletown Valley Trails

Tod and Barry Salisbury have established the Middletown Valley Trails Fund with The Community Foundation of Frederick County. Middletown residents, the Salisburys created the fund to provide grants for planning, purchasing land and constructing trails in the Middletown Valley area. One of the priorities is to connect towns with each other and with parks, including the C&O Canal, South Mountain and Gambrill State Park through a combination of multi-use trails. To make a donation or learn more, visit frederickcountygives.org.

