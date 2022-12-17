Fund created to support Middletown Valley Trails
Tod and Barry Salisbury have established the Middletown Valley Trails Fund with The Community Foundation of Frederick County. Middletown residents, the Salisburys created the fund to provide grants for planning, purchasing land and constructing trails in the Middletown Valley area. One of the priorities is to connect towns with each other and with parks, including the C&O Canal, South Mountain and Gambrill State Park through a combination of multi-use trails. To make a donation or learn more, visit frederickcountygives.org.
Start the new year with a First Day Hike
Maryland’s state parks will be offering self-guided and Ranger-led First Day hikes and activities New Year’s Day. Here are a few local hikes:
— At Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont, start at the lower parking area in the Manor Area and take the trail along Little Hunting Creek and over U.S. 15 via a steep footbridge to the historic Catoctin Furnace Historic Site. This self-guided hike is an easy 2.2-mile roundtrip. Also, a Ranger-led hike begins at 11 a.m. beginning at the Cunningham Falls trailhead and ends at the falls. For details, call 301-271-7574 or email cunninghamfalls.statepark@maryland.gov.
— At Gambrill State Park, Frederick, an easy 1-mile hike will be a combination of several trails marked specifically for First Day hikers. Begin at High Knob Nature Center and follow the signage. Details at 301-271-7574 or cunninghamfalls.statepark@maryland.gov.
— A Ranger-led hike begins at 1 p.m. at Gathland State Park at the Gathland Hall Museum, Arnoldstown Road, Jefferson. Hike begins at Crampton’s Gap, on the Appalachian Trail to Brownsville Pass. You can return at this point or continue on to Weverton Cliffs Overlook. Details at 301-791-4656.
— Take the self-guided hike at Greenbrier State Park, Boonsboro, along the Green Trail. This begins near the visitor center, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or take an easy 1-mile hike along paved surfaces beside the park’s lake and through the picnic area, beginning near the visitor center. Leashed pets are welcome. More information at 301-791-4656.
— And end the First Day of the new year with a self-guided hike at Washington Monument State Park, Zittlestown Road, Middletown. Hike a short distance to the monument around 4 p.m. and view the sunset. The park will be open extended hours for this hike on the Appalachian Trail. Details at 301-791-4656.
For the complete list of First Day Hike options around the state, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
