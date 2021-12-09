It's not too soon to plan to join a First Day Hike
Maryland State Parks will offer First Day/Weekend hiking opportunities across the state from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2. There are Ranger-led and self-guided hiking opportunities. In Frederick County, Cunningham Falls State Park offers a self-guided history hike from the Manor Area on the Catoctin Furnace and African American Cemetery Trail; the Manor Area Storybook Trail, an easy self-guided hike for youngsters; and a Ranger-led hike on Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. up the mountain on the switchbacks of Old Misery trail to Cat Rock (registration is required). At Gambrill State Park, take the self-guided sunset hike on High Knob Loop. At Gathland State Park, Ranger-led hikes begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 1 and 2, with a hike through history beginning at the Gathland Hall Museum. At Greenbrier State Park, in Washington County, visitors can take the self-guided Market Mile hike which begins near the visitors center. For a complete list of First Day/Weekend hikes in Maryland, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.