Groundbreaking wild turkey research to begin in Maryland

This winter, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources will begin the first comprehensive study of wild turkeys in the state. The three-year research project’s goals are to answer many questions about factors potentially impacting turkey populations. Beginning in January, wild turkeys will be captured and outfitted with leg-bands and/or GPS radio-transmitters. DNR staff will monitor the birds throughout the year and collect data on survival, reproduction, movements and habitat use. The effects of weather, habitat, predators, disease and hunter harvest will all be investigated by the research team. The public can help by reporting via an online form any turkey flocks they see during the winter.

