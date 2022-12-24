Groundbreaking wild turkey research to begin in Maryland
This winter, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources will begin the first comprehensive study of wild turkeys in the state. The three-year research project’s goals are to answer many questions about factors potentially impacting turkey populations. Beginning in January, wild turkeys will be captured and outfitted with leg-bands and/or GPS radio-transmitters. DNR staff will monitor the birds throughout the year and collect data on survival, reproduction, movements and habitat use. The effects of weather, habitat, predators, disease and hunter harvest will all be investigated by the research team. The public can help by reporting via an online form any turkey flocks they see during the winter.
DNR’s annual summer wild turkey observation survey has documented a general decline in wild turkey reproduction the past several decades, particularly in areas that were previous turkey strongholds.
The research is part of a multi-state collaborative effort with partners including the Pennsylvania Game Commission, New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, Penn State University, University of Pennsylvania and the National Wild Turkey Federation. Learn more at dnr.maryland.gov.
NWTF adds Wildlife Art Division to callmaking contest
Marking its 50-year celebration Feb. 15-19 in Nashville, the National Wild Turkey Federation is expanding its Grand National Custom Callmaking Contest to include a new Wildlife Art Division and a new JAKES category, Pinfeathers, in the Turkey Hunting Division. The wildlife division will have three categories: Carved or Carved and Painted, Two-Dimensional Art and Art/General for all artistic mediums. The Best of Show Award will earn the winner in each category a prize of $1,000. The Pinfeathers category, for ages 17 and under, allows JAKES members to collaborate with an adult NWTF member of their choice to create a turkey call. Custom callmaking has gained popularity over the years with hunters and collectors. And, according to an NWTF news release, callmakers — custom and companies — have been avid supporters of NWTF since its founding in 1973. For more information on the convention and the callmaking contest, visit customcalls.nwtf.org.
Organization to mentor outdoor journalists
The Outdoor Journalists Education Foundation of America was created to inspire and mentor aspiring young outdoor communicators and to serve professional outdoor communicators in their efforts to promote and influence participation in wildlife, fishing and related outdoor activities. The new OJEFA board aims to develop the foundation “into the premier source for outdoor communication education and professional standards,” says LeAnn Schmitt, board president for 2023. In addition to developing communication tools for middle- and high-school students, OJEFA plans to recognize excellence in the field, award opportunity-based scholarships to students aspiring to be outdoor communicators, and partner with industry leaders to promote and support outdoor communication. For more information, email ojefanews@gmail.com or visit ojefa.org (coming in January 2023).
