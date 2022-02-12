Preseason trout stocking continues
On Feb. 9, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources stocked 2,000 brown, golden and rainbow trout in Middle Creek, in Frederick County. One thousand brown, golden and rainbows were stocked in Sideling Hill Creek in Washington County. The traditional opening day for trout season is March 26. For fishing licenses, trout stamps, closures and other information on fishing in the state, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Catoctin Trail hike
The Mountain Club of Maryland’s second of five hikes on the Catoctin Trail takes place Feb. 19, starting at the Manor Area of Cunningham Falls State Park, north to the falls and back using the CT and possibly some side trails. The hike includes a 1,000-foot climb up Bobs Hill. For more details, email the hike leader at trailsaunders@gmail.com.
DNR seeks public input on proposed forest plans, hunting seasons
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on the proposed fiscal year 2023 annual work plans for Green Ridge, Savage River, Potomac-Garrett and Chesapeake/Potomac state forests. Annual work plans address composition, establishment, growth, health and quality along with construction and maintenance projects. Comments can be made at dnr.maryland.gov/forests/Pages/workplans.aspx or at stateforests.dnr@maryland.gov. Deadline to comment is March 4. DNR is also accepting public comment on proposed season and bag limit changes for 2022-2024 hunting and trapping seasons, including proposed changes to the 2022-2023 migratory game bird seasons. View the propose hunting regulations at dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Pages/Public-Comment-on-Hunting-Seasons.aspx. Deadline for this is Feb. 28.
Skiing by candlelight
The Turnpike Trail (blazed green) at New Germany State Park, in Grantsville, will be illuminated from 5 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 14 for cross-country skiing on a candlelit trail. Cross-country ski rentals will be available. If the trail is not snow covered, it will still be illuminated for hiking. Details at dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/pages/western/newgermany.aspx.
Day-use ticket program begins in Shenandoah park
Shenandoah National Park’s day-use ticket program for visitors who want to climb Old Rag Mountain (in Luray, Virginia) is underway. Tickets can be purchased up to 30 days in advance and are date specific. Beginning March 1, each visitor to Old Rag Mountain must have a day-use ticket ($1) in addition to a park entrance pass. This includes hikers on the Saddle, Ridge and Ridge Access trails. A total of 800 tickets will be available for each day from March 1 to Nov. 30; 400 will be released 30 days in advance and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance, according to a park news release. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.recreation.gov/ticket/10088450/ticket/10088451.
Want to raft the Colorado River?
The National Park Service is accepting applications for noncommercial river trip permits to raft the Colorado River through Grand Canyon National Park. The permits are for specific launch dates in 2023. A total of 359 permits will be available for 12- to 25-day river trips. Applications can be submitted through Feb. 22. This main lottery is held annually in February to assign launch dates for river trips occurring the next year, according to a NPS news release. In addition, follow-up lotteries are held as needed throughout the remainder of the year to reassign canceled and/or left-over river trips. Trips are self-guided and technical whitewater experience is mandatory. For more information, visit nps.gov/grca.
