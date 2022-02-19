Frederick County leads in white-tailed deer harvest for 2021-2022 season
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reports that deer hunters harvested 70,845 deer during the combined archery, firearms and muzzleloader seasons, from Sept. 10. 2021. through Feb. 3, 2022. The statewide tally included 27,947 antlered and 39,498 antlerless white-tailed deer, plus 1,541 antlered and 1,859 antlerless sika deer. The harvest was 13 percent lower than the 2020-2021 total of 81,729. Frederick County had the highest reported harvest again this year, with 6,088 deer reported, followed by Carroll County with 5,071 deer, and Baltimore County with 4,501. Garrett and Washington counties rounded out the top five with 3,923 and 3,899 deer, respectively. For the full breakdown by county, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Great Backyard Bird Count underway
The 25th edition of the Great Backyard Bird Count continues through Feb. 21. Anyone can participate in this annual worldwide event by counting birds you see at any location, at any time of day for at least 15 minutes, then enter a new checklist for each new count you make during the event. The GBBC website has tips and tools for participating. Last year, an estimated 300,000 people worldwide submitted checklists reporting a total of 6,436 species. GBBC is a joint project of the National Audubon Society, Birds Canada, and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. To get started, visit birdcount.org.
Seasonal closures announced at Harpers Ferry park
A pair of peregrine falcons have returned to nest on Maryland Heights in Harpers Ferry (West Virginia) National Historical Park. The pair returned after, in 2021, raising the first successful fledgling at Harpers Ferry in 70 years. The National Park Service has closed portions of Maryland Heights through July 29 to allow adequate space for nesting. The closures include several rock outcroppings near the overlook and the following climbing areas: The Gully, Sign Wall, ABC Ramps, Train Tunnel Wall and Confederate Walls. All trails on Maryland Heights and the Union Walls climbing area will remain open. Closed areas will be clearly marked. For more information, visit go.nps.gov/HFfalcons.
Saltwater Fishing Expo in Annapolis
On Feb. 26, the Annapolis Anglers Club will host its annual Saltwater Fishing Expo at the Annapolis Elks Lodge, 2517 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include seminars by charter boat captains and guides, expert angler tips on fishing the Chesapeake Bay, the latest gear at show prices, and food for purchase including oysters and pit beef. The cost is $5 per person, ages 14 and under are free. For details, visit saltwaterfishingexpo.com.
Blue Ridge Parkway most visited national park in 2021
According to a report released by the National Park Service, forty-four parks set a record for recreation visits in 2021. Blue Ridge Parkway remained the most-visited park in the NPS system with 15.9 million visitors. The Great Smoky Mountains was second with 14.1 million visitors. Rounding out the top 10 were Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Gateway NRA, Lake Mead NRA, the George Washington Memorial Parkway, Natchez Trace Parkway, Lincoln Memorial, Gulf Islands National Seashore and Zion National Park. The C&O Canal National Historical Park placed 11th with 5 million visitors. Twenty-five percent of the more than 297 million recreation visits occurred in the top eight most-visited parks. For more visitation statistics and planning your trip to a national park, visit nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/visitation.htm or nps.gov.
— Susan Guynn
