Frederick Bird Club meeting Jan. 6
The Frederick Bird Club will hold a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 6. Paul Baicich will speak on “Bird Feeding in America: A Story of Wild Birds, Innovation and Conservation.” For details on how to join the meeting, email frederickbirdclub@yahoo.com.
Frederick Municipal Forest hike Jan. 8
The Mountain Club of Maryland will lead a hike in the Frederick Municipal Forest on Jan. 8. This loop hike will start at the Hamburg Road parking area and hike various trails in the area. There will be several routine stream crossings. For details on this and the Mountain Club of Maryland, email Bill Saunders at trailsaunders@gmail.com.
Bird Walk at USGS center
Join the Potomac Valley Audubon Society for a winter bird walk at the USGS Eastern Ecological Science Center (formerly the Leetown Science Center/Fish Health Lab) property for an expert birder-led hike. The property has a mix of open ponds and woods, offering different species of birds. The walk is open to all ages, children must be accompanied by an adult. The walk begins at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 8. For more information and to register, visit potomacaudubon.org.
Register for webinar on bobwhite quail
The Audubon Society of Central Maryland will host a webinar from 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 on “Bobwhite Quail: Bringing Back an Iconic Maryland Bird,” presented by Bob Long of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Long will discuss the biology and habitat requirements of quail, factors that caused the decline and what landowners and others can do to help reverse the trend. Registration is required, free but donations welcome. Register at centralmdaudubon.org/events.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.