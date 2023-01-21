Tips for cold water boating
Boating in cold weather can be exhilarating, but it also comes with some dangers, such as ice or falling into very cold water. Even boating in warm weather can be dangerous if the water is much colder than the air. The Boat U.S. Foundation offers some general tips for boating in winter.
As a general rule, if the air and water temperature added together equal less than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, you should be prepared by taking the following steps:
— Wear a properly fitted life jacket. Some life jackets have extra insulation for cold temperatures. All recreational boats must carry one wearable life jacket for each person on board, and all children under the age of 13 must wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket “while underway on a recreational vessel under 21 feet in length on Maryland waters.” That includes motorboats, sailboats, canoes, kayaks and rowboats. More details can be found on the boating safety page at dnr.maryland.gov.
— Dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature. Layering is key. The first layer should be a synthetic fabric, which will keep cool water from your skin. Cotton absorbs and holds water.
— Bring extra clothes in a dry bag and keep them on the boat in case someone gets wet.
— If you find yourself in the water and need to be rescued, button up your clothing, cinch your life jacket down snug and tight, keep your head out of the water, and kick off heavy shoes or boots. The initial shock of falling into cold water causes an immediate “gasp reflex,” notes Boat U.S. Foundation. That initial shock can cause panic, hyperventilation and could lead to a heart attack or even death if you are not wearing a buoyant life jacket as your head would likely be underwater and you would inhale water instead of air.
For more tips on boating in cold weather and survival tips, visit boatus.org/cold-water-boating. Boat U.S. Foundation also offers Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ approved virtual classroom boating safety classes that meet Maryland’s boating safety education requirement.
Foxes in the henhouse talk
Certified Master Naturalist Mary Lynne Robinson will present her program, “Fox in the Henhouse,” at the Feb. 8 meeting of the Potomac Valley Audubon Society, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Hospice of the Panhandle Education Center, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, West Virginia (off U.S. 340 at Route 9 near Charles Town). Robinson has observed four red fox families that have taken residency underneath and around an abandoned henhouse and will share her observations and research on red fox characteristics and behaviors. Attendance is free and open to the public. Learn more at potomacaudubon.org.
Bird club meeting
The Washington County Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 24, at the Mount Aetna Nature Center, 21905 Mount Aetna Road, (I-70 to Md. 66 to Mount Aetna Road). The program will include viewing the film “The Secret Life of Birds, Part 2.” For more information, visit mdbirds.org.
