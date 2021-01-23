Soldiers Delight topic of Wild Acres event
The oak savanna ecosystem, also called a serpentine barrens, of Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area near Owings Mills has been managed with prescribed burns since the late 1980s. Climate change and its accompanying weather patterns adds a new wrinkle to management plans for this rare and evocative fire-dependent ecosystem. Learn about this area in the next Wild Acres event “Fire and Rain, and More Rain: Managing a Fire-Dependent Ecosystem When It Won’t. Stop. Raining.” The program will be hosted on Google Meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Pre-registration is required by completing the form at https://forms.gle/wqZtNn1J4bHRvJ6d6.
DNR accepting nominations for award
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission are calling on nomination for the Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award, which recognizes an individual who has provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research or other meaningful contributions that benefit fish and recreational fishing in Maryland. Nominations are being accepted through Jan. 31 by completing the form found at https://tinyurl.com/yxb6foyb. For more information, contact Paul Genovese at 443-534-3627 or paul.genovese@maryland.gov.
Know your waterfowl
“Be a Better Birder: Duck and Waterfowl Identification” is the name of a new online birding course designed to help identify waterfowl — ducks, geese, swans and others. The self-paced six-lesson course was created by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Each lesson features a video followed by exercises and quizzes to help build ID skills. The cost is $59.99. Register at academy.allaboutbirds.org.
— Susan Guynn
