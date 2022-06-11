New state record for common carp
Logan Kuhrmann, of Essex, is the new state record holder for common carp in the state’s Chesapeake division. On June 4, Kurhmann, 24, caught the 49-pound carp while bass fishing in the Susquehanna Flats area of the Chesapeake Bay. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the record catch, which broke the previous record of 44.4 pounds set in 1978. “The bass fishing wasn’t great,” Kuhrmann told DNR, “but this made my week.”
Family campfires at Fountain Rock
Frederick County Parks and Recreation is hosting family campfire nights at Fountain Rock Park, in Walkersville, for all ages from 8 to 10 p.m. on June 25, July 9 and 23, and Aug. 20. The cost is $2 per person, and the evening includes the campfire, sharing of animal stories, games and songs, and possible night hikes. Pre-registration is required at www.recreater.com or 301-600-2936.
Peregrine falcon chicks successfully fledge at Harpers Ferry
For the second consecutive year, peregrine falcon chicks have successfully fledged and are learning to fly at Harpers Ferry (West Virginia) National Historical Park. Out of the four hatchlings, three survived, park staff reported. This year’s success comes after last year’s first peregrine falcon fledgling on Maryland Heights in almost 70 years. Visitors may be able to spot these birds — the fastest in the world, notes the National Park Service — with a pair of binoculars from The Point, as they dive or “stoop” to hunt at speeds of up to 240 mph. The park has a volunteer peregrine falcon monitoring program whose members have observed the falcons since February. Partial closures of the Maryland Heights cliffs to hiking and rock climbing remain in place to protect the peregrines. For more information on the program and closures, visit nps.gov/hafe.
NPS announces nine new national recreation trails
In celebration of Great Outdoors Month, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland recently announced the designation of nine new national recreation trails in seven states, adding nearly 600 miles to the National Trails System. “National recreation trails are community-based pathways,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. The new trails are in Florida, Missouri, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and at Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge Trail System in Virginia. In Frederick County, the 26-mile Catoctin Trail (Blue Trail) was designated a National Recreation Trail in 2011.
Capture a Maryland Moment
The Maryland Natural Resource photo contest is open. In its 19th year, the contest seeks original photo entries of the state’s natural wonders with the winning photos to be featured in the department’s 2023 calendar and published in the Maryland Natural Resource magazine. All entries must be submitted online with a deadline of Aug. 1. There are four categories: winter, spring, summer and fall. First- through third-place winners will be selected in each category. The grand-prize winner will receive $500, a one-year Maryland State Park Passport, two-year subscription to the Maryland Natural Resource magazine, and five copies of the 2023 wall calendar featuring their image on the cover. Subject matter needs to reflect natural resources such as birds, insects, flora, recreation, scenic landscapes, weather and wildlife with those images highlighting native species given preference in selection. There is an entry fee of $10 for up to three photos and $3 for each additional entry. For complete rules, visit dnr.maryland.gov/pages/photocontest.aspx.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.