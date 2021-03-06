DNR acquires additional acres for state park
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has acquired 212 acres in Worcester County for an addition to Pocomoke River State Park. The acreage includes 1,400 linear feet of river frontage and consists of two parcels near Snow Hill, including the former Nassawango Golf Course. The acreage includes an additional access point for the Pocomoke River Water Trail and will expand recreational opportunities for hiking, biking and picnicking.
Maryland Wildland Firefighters honored for exemplary efforts in 2020
Maryland’s wildland firefighters who served on interagency crews nationwide through the 2020 wildfire season were honored recently in a virtual recognition event. Gov. Larry Hogan addressed the firefighters with a recorded greeting and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio presented a departmental citation. In 2020, 65 Maryland fire crew members participated in 103 assignments, working on 28 different incidents in 11 states. Interagency Wildfire team members from Frederick County for 2020 included Dakota Durcho, DNR-Maryland Forest Service, and Shaun Jones, non-DNR personnel.
New brook trout regulations for anglers in Maryland
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has a new regulation for trout fishing that requires catch-and-release only in all put-and-take waters east of Interstate 81. The goal of the new regulation is to eliminate harvest of brook trout adults in the state’s most pressured waters (put-and-take) and stressed populations. Brook trout are not stocked by the department. One characteristic of brook trout is that they have cream colored spots on a dark background. All other trouts species in Maryland have dark spots on a light background. DNR encourages anglers to take time to properly identify brook trout by visiting dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries.
Fish art contest for grades K-12
The Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest is open to students in grades K-12 worldwide. The deadline is March 31. To enter, create an original illustration of their chosen fish from the Official Fish List. Students in grade four and above should also submit a one-page creative writing piece based on the behavior, habitat or conservation needs of their species. Judging will occur in April and winners announced in May. For complete details and the Official Fish List, visit www.wildlifeforever.org, email jluger@wildlifeforever.org or call 763-253-0222.
Bass Pro Shops named one of Best Employers
Bass Pro Shops is recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers, ranking number nine out of 500 employers that qualified for the award. The results are based on an independent survey of 50,000 employees in 25 different industries working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in U.S. locations. Employees were asked open-ended questions about their employer. For more information, visit www.basspro.com/careers.
Register for Race for the Birds
The Potomac Valley Audubon Society will hold its 21st annual “This Race is For the Birds!” event virtually and live. In-person 5K and 10K run/walk options for all levels will be available on the trails at Broomgrass Farm, near Gerrardstown, West Virginia, on April 17. Virtual event options are available for ages 11 and older between April 9-17 and participants email their results to race4birds@potomacaudubon.org. The kids’ Fun Run, for ages 10 and older, will be virtual only. Registration for adult events is $30 through March 14, with fees increasing March 15. Kids virtual event is $15. All proceeds support the Potomac Valley Audubon Society’s programs and preserves. More information at www.potomacaudubon.org/race or 681-252-1387.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.