Trout stocking update
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources conducted limited trout stocking throughout Maryland last week in an effort to create capacity and alleviate overcrowding at state fish hatcheries and also to provide opportunity for recreational anglers. State employees last week were required to suspend all field activities, including trout stocking. Without the scheduled stocking, state hatcheries lack room needed to continue production for future seasons. Also, as the trout in these facilities continue to grow, they could suffer from reduced water quality and higher mortality. Removing fish and stocking them into public waters became an urgent matter. The stockings also coincided with the traditional start of trout season. The department is not yet resuming regularly scheduled spring stocking, and in the interest of public and employee health, stocking locations will not be disclosed. Crews will practice enhanced safety protocols, and anglers who see department trucks are asked to maintain a distance and use proper precautions for the safety of themselves and others. Anglers are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, avoid crowded areas, and minimize social interaction.
AT shelters closed
Shelters and overnight camping is closed on the Appalachian Trail in Maryland. The Maryland Park Service reminds hikers on all trails to maintain a minimum safe distance of 6 feet with other hikers. If you are currently ill or have been ill in the past two weeks, refrain from using the trail.
Project FeederWatch extended
To provide more FeederWatch opportunities for birders who may be homebound, the FeederWatch season has been expanded through the end of April. For more information, visit https://feederwatch.org.
DNR photo contest underway
The 17th annual Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo contest runs through Aug. 31. All winners will be featured in the DNR’s 2021 wall calendar and published in the fall 2020 edition of the magazine. All entries must be submitted online, no hard copies will be accepted. Winners will be notified in September. For categories and other details, visit www.shopdnr.com and pay the entry fee of $10 for up to three photos and $3 for each additional entry. Direct questions to photocontest@dnr@maryland.gov.
2A lawsuit in New Jersey
The Outdoor Wire reports that the Second Amendment Foundation has filed a federal lawsuit against New Jersey Gov. Philip D. Murphy and State Police Superintendent Patrick J. Callahan, asserting “violation of civil rights under color law” by shutting down firearms dealerships in the state, thus preventing citizens from exercising their rights under the Second and Fourteenth amendments. SAF founder and executive vice president Alan M. Gottlieb says that New Jersey residents must go through a licensed firearms retailer and pass a background check. The governor’s order to shutdown firearms shops was followed by a New Jersey State Police notice that the agency “is no longer conducting background checks.” Gottlieb says, “Gov. Murphy cannot simply suspend the Second Amendment, and neither can Superintendent Callahan. Yet, under this emergency order, that’s exactly what they’re doing. The Constitution and federal law don’t allow that.” Follow this lawsuit with updates at www.saf.org.
— Susan Guynn
