Learn to tie flies
The Potomac Valley Fly Fishers will hold a beginner’s fly-tying workshop at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. The class will focus on two common fly patterns that reflect this time of year when the diet of a fresh-water fish changes to foods such as midges and other invertebrates. The two flies for this class will be the zebra midge and the Griffith’s gnat, named for George Griffith, who first tied the fly. For more information on how to join PVFF and/or this workshop, visit potomacvalleyflyfishers.club. Membership is $15 for one or $20 family per year.
Birding at Black Hill
A relaxed morning of birding and looking for birds that winter at Little Seneca Lake is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 26 at Black Hill Regional Park, 20926 Lake Ridge Drive, Boyds, for ages 16 and older. Participants may see tundra swans, great blue herons, kingfishers and bald eagles. Bring your own binoculars. The cost is $12 and pre-register at activemontgomery.org.
Great American Outdoor Show coming to Pa.
The nine-day Great American Outdoor Show is scheduled for Feb. 4-12, 2023, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Billed as the “world’s largest outdoor show,” it’s a celebration of hunting, fishing and outdoor traditions and will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors ranging from shooting manufacturers to outfitters, fishing boats to RVs and archery to art. Sponsored by the NRA, expert seminar topics include turkey hunting, wild-game processing, catfishing the Susquehanna River, smallmouth bass-fishing tips, how to take your fishing to the next level with fishing legend Roland Martin, hunting-dog training and many more.
Other activities include the 3D Bowhunter Challenge, DockDogs competition, a rock-climbing wall, the Eddie Eagle Kids’ Zone and a trout pond for kids to try their luck (or skills) at fishing. The performers for the NRA Country Concert will be announced at a later date.
Ausherman Family Foundation supports FHFH
Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry was awarded a $5,000 general grant from the Ausherman Family Foundation in Frederick. This funding will help FHFH provide over 10,000 additional servings of meat to the hungry through local food banks, says Josh Wilson, executive director of FHFH. “The Ausherman Family Foundation has been a regular supporter of our mission to fight hunger for the past 17 years. Their faithful generosity is a strong indication of how deeply they care about the needs of local individuals, children and families in the Frederick area,” Wilson said in a FHFH news release. Based in Williamsport, Maryland, FHFH has chapters nationwide that accept donations of field-dressed deer, elk or livestock, and through local butchers, donated meat is processed and distributed to those in need through food banks and other programs. To find a participating butcher in Maryland or make a financial donation to support meat processing, visit feedingthehungry.org.
