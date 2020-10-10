New state record triggerfish
Logan Liddick, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, holds the new Maryland state record for the gray triggerfish, weighing 6 pounds and measuring 20 inches in length. Liddick landed the triggerfish on Sept. 25 while fishing near a shipwreck 14 miles off the coast of Ocean City. The previous record was 5.6 pounds, held by an Ocean City resident. Anglers who think they have a potential record catch, can call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8235. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions — Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal and Invasive.
Trout stocked in Frederick County
On Oct. 6, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources stocked 400 brown trout in Rainbow Lake, near Emmitsburg. Greenbrier Lake and Blairs Valley Lake, both in Washington County, received 500 golden and rainbow trout, and 500 brown trout, respectively. Five hundred brown trout were put in Great Seneca Creek in Montgomery County. On Oct. 7, 500 golden and rainbow trout were put in upper Gunpowder Falls in Baltimore County, and 400 brown trout in Morgan Run, Carroll County.
— Susan Guynn
