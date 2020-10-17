Fall foliage report
It’s near peak color in Frederick and Washington counties, at peak in Allegany County and past peak in Garrett County in far western Maryland, reports the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Scott Campbell, manager at Potomac-Garrett State Forest, reports that the wind and rain last weekend contributed to significant leaf drop. Mark Spurrier, park manager at Cunningham Falls and Gambrill state parks, reports that the beech and hickory trees are turning bright gold and red maples are “adding a dash of red.” Weekly updates can be found at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Carroll Creek stocked with trout
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources continues its fall trout stocking with 300 golden and rainbow trout put in Carroll Creek in Frederick on Oct. 14. Fishing in Carroll Creek is restricted to youth and the blind. Five hundred rainbows were stocked at Greenbrier Lake in Washington County. In Garrett County, 600 rainbows in the North Branch Potomac, Gorman, a delayed harvest area, and 1,000 rainbows in the river at Kitzmiller, catch-and-release. On Oct. 15, 800 rainbows were stocked in Centennial Lake, in Howard County. Fishing licenses and a trout stamp are required to fish Maryland’s fresh waters. Details at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
DNR seeks public comment on brook trout proposals
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking comments on a proposal to require catch-and-release of brook trout in all put-and-take waters statewide and in all waters east of I-81. The goal is to eliminate harvest of brook trout adults in Maryland’s most pressured waters, which includes put-and-take areas, and stressed populations east of I-81. Results from a five-year statewide brook trout survey, 2014-2018, indicated a 27 percent additional loss in occupied brook trout watersheds since 1987. The area of east of I-81 experienced the greatest decline with a 20.1 percent loss in the Catoctin Mountain region and a 50 percent loss in the Piedmont region. To view the proposal, visit the fisheries section at www.dnr.maryland.gov. Comments will be accepted through Nov. 9.
PVAS native trees and plant sale
The Potomac Valley Audubon Society is selling native trees and shrubs to promote native plantings that benefit wildlife. Many of the species available produce berries for birds, and hosts for caterpillars of native butterflies. Trees must be preordered at www.potomacaudubon.org and will be available for contactless pickup at Yankauer Nature Preserve in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Oct. 31 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit PVAS’s conservation efforts and nature preserves. For more information, visit the website or call 681-252-1387.
— Susan Guynn
