Black bear with mange

Clinical signs of mange include intense itching, mild to severe hair loss, thickened and dry skin covered by scabs found often around the face and ears and possibly altered behavior such as undeterred by human activity and poor body condition.

 Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources

Diversity highlights hunting and shooting sports report

The Council to Advance Hunting and the Shooting Sports, along with the Outdoor Foundation, recently released the 2022 Special Report on Hunting and the Shooting Sports, which provides a snapshot of the more than 30 million Americans ages 6 and over who participated in hunting or target shooting with both firearms and archery equipment in 2021. While the report notes trends, Swanny Evans, the Council’s director of research and partnerships, notes that “these data will not always align with hunting license sale data, but that tracking both sale and survey data go a long way to providing a better overall picture of the trends in hunting and shooting sports participation.” Highlights from the report include: • 27 percent of hunting participants were female, up from 16 percent a decade ago; share of hunters who were Black or Hispanic increased 4 percent and 1 percent, respectively, on average for the past three years. • “For food/meat” was the No. 1 motivation for hunting. “For recreation” was the No. 1 motivation for firearms and archery target shooting. •32 percent of firearms target shooting were female, up from 25 percent a decade ago; 39 percent of archery target shooting participants were female. The full report can be found at cahss.org.

