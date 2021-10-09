Fall trout stocking underway
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ fall trout-stocking program is underway. Friends Creek and Owens in Creek, in Frederick County, received rainbow trout on Oct. 6, as did Evitts Creek and Wills Creek in Allegany County, and the North Branch of the Potomac River at Gorman and Kitzmiller in Garrett County. Antietam Creek in Washington County was stocked on Oct. 6 with brown trout. On Oct. 5, 800 total trout were stocked — rainbows in Carroll Creek, Frederick, open to youth and blind, and brown trout in Great Seneca Creek in Montgomery County. On Oct. 4, DNR stocked 2,000 rainbow trout in the Casselman River (delayed harvest), Piney Reservoir, Youghiogheny River at Friendsville and in the delayed harvest area, all in Garrett County. Check the stocking locations weekly at dnr.maryland.gov.
Second Sunday tree walks in Frederick
The Frederick County Forestry Board is offering Second Sunday tree walks in Frederick led by an urban forester from 1 to 3 p.m. On Oct. 10, the walk covers the Hood College campus, 401 Rosemont Ave. Meet at the Truxal Pagoda. On Nov. 11, meet at the band shell in Baker Park, Second and Bentz streets, for a walk in the park. Pre-registration is required, visit frederick.forestry/board.org/tree-walks to register. The walks are free, but donations to the FCFB will be appreciated.
International Observe the Moon Night event
Celebrate International Observe the Moon Night and the upcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (Dec. 18) with a free skywatching event from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 at Observatory Park, 100 DeSellum Ave., Gaithersburg. The evening includes speakers, demonstrations and other activities. There will be opportunity to view the night sky through the park’s official NASA telescope. Inclement weather may cancel. Pre-registration required. For more details, call 301-258-6160 or visit gaithersburgmd.gov.
Deer are on the move ...
Fall breeding season has deer on the move now, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers these tips for motorists: Deer will be most active in the early morning and evening periods; slow down if a deer crosses the road ahead because deer often travel in groups and others may be nearby; heed deer crossing road signs and slow down; and watch the shoulder of the road where you may see deer standing. The fall mating season runs mid-October through November. And remember, saying “Watch for deer” to a loved one in Maryland means “I love you.”
... Black bears, too!
Resident black bears are beginning a period of increased feeding activity in preparation for winter hibernation. They will travel many miles in search of food. Motorists from Frederick County to the state’s westernmost counties need to watch for bear crossings, in addition to deer crossing, in October and November. Bears will begin entering dens in mid-November and most will be inside dens by mid-December, according Maryland DNR. And a reminder that a hungry bear may be attracted to human-provided food sources and lose their natural fear of people. The best way to avoid a bear problem is to keep food sources such as bird feeders, pet food and trash, in a place where bears can’t get to them.
Charles Cotton elected president of NRA
National Rifle Association Executive Vice President/CEO Wayne LaPierre was re-elected by the NRA board of directors at them meeting Oct. 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Charles Cotton was elected NRA president Cotton says he “grew up hunting and plinking” and is proud to become president of this 150-year-old organization. The NRA will hold its 2022 annual meeting and exhibits in Houston on May 27 to 29. For more information, visit home.nra.org.
Smith & Wesson to relocate to Tennessee
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., one of the nation’s oldest firearms manufacturers, is moving its headquarters and other elements of its operations to Maryville, Tennessee, in 2023. The company has been based in Springfield, Massachusetts, since it was incorporated in 1852. Mark Smith, president and CEO, said in a news release that “we have been left with no other alternative” due to legislation recently proposed in Massachusetts that, if enacted, would prohibit the company from manufacturing certain firearms in the state. The move will relocate 750 jobs to Tennessee. The company will also close facilities in Connecticut and Missouri as part of consolidating and streamlining manufacturing and distribution in Tennessee. Some manufacturing operations, such as forging, machining, metal finishing and assembly of revolvers will remain in Massachusetts.
— Susan Guynn
