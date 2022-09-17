Design contest for 2023-24 Migratory Game Bird Stamp now open
Artists are invited to submit their original works for Maryland’s annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp contest, sponsored by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The contest is open until Nov. 3. This competition combines artistic skill with knowledge of Maryland’s wildlife and is open to residents and nonresidents. All entries must be original, neither copied nor duplicated from any previously published paintings. Each contestant can submit up to three entries with a fee structure of $15 for one, $20 for two and $30 for three. Proceeds help fund game bird and waterfowl research. Last year’s winning design was a painting of snow geese. Complete rules and forms are available at dnr.maryland.gov.
Youth fish art contest now open
Wildlife Forever’s 25th anniversary Fish Art Contest is now open. The program is free to enter and open to youth in kindergarten through 12th grade worldwide. To enter, participants select a fish species of their choice and create an original, hand-done illustration. Those in fourth grade and older will also submit a brief piece of creative writing or an essay pertaining to their chosen species that showcases what they have learned. Youth have an opportunity to win prizes include Bass Pro Shops gift cards, merchandise from sponsors and international recognition. To learn more visit www.fishart.org. Deadline to enter is Feb. 28, 2023.
Sept. 24 is National Hunting and Fishing Day
It falls on the fourth Saturday of September, every year for 50 years — National Hunting and Fishing Day. It’s a day to recognize the generations of sportsmen and women for their contributions to the conservation of America’s rich sporting heritage and natural resources. And it’s a day to introduce new hunters and anglers to the the outdoor sports and their connection to conservation through self-imposed fees and excise taxes, which have contributed billions of dollars to wildlife and conservation programs nationwide. NHF invites you to “take the pledge” to do just that at nhfday.org.
Bassmaster Magazine names Best Bass Lakes for 2022
The St. Lawrence River (1000 Islands), New York, took top honors in Bassmaster Magazine’s Best Bass Lakes for 2022. The magazine notes the river’s “spectacular scenery and feisty smallmouth meet on the 50-mile stretch of the St. Lawrence River known as the 1000 Islands.” James Hall, editor-in-chief, says they start with four geographical regions — Central, Western, Southeastern and Northeastern — and rank the lakes in each region “to give anglers perspective on the fisheries they can most likely reach.” Rounding out the top 10 are O.H. Ivie Lake in Texas; Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, California; Lake St. Clair, Michigan; Fellsmere Reservoir/Stick Marsh/Kenansville Lake, Florida; Clear Lake, California; Lake Fork, Texas; Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River, New York; Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Texas; and Santee Cooper Lakes (Marion/Moultrie), South Carolina.
