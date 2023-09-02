Bow season opens Sept. 8
The archery deer hunting season opens Sept. 8, statewide, in Maryland. For details, see the 2023-2024 Maryland Guide to Hunting & Trapping, available at dnr.maryland.gov.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
The archery deer hunting season opens Sept. 8, statewide, in Maryland. For details, see the 2023-2024 Maryland Guide to Hunting & Trapping, available at dnr.maryland.gov.
The Maryland Hunter Education Course takes 12 to 14 hours to complete. Students must attend all sessions of the class to pass. Most courses require that kids under the age of 13 be accompanied by a participating adult. The course covers hunter responsibility, firearms and ammunition, firearm handling and safety, marksmanship and shooting fundamentals, principles of wildlife management, bow hunting, muzzleloader hunting, tree stand safety, safety and first aid, water safety, and Maryland legal requirements.
To purchase a hunting license or to hunt in Maryland, you must present a certificate of competency in firearms and hunter safety (required for junior licensees) or certification that you held a hunting license issued prior to July 1, 1977. Maryland does accept hunter education certificates from all other U.S. states. Other licensing details can be found at dnr.maryland.gov.
Upcoming in-person classes in the area include: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 at the Poolesville Izaak Walton League of America, Poolesville; 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 12 and 13 at McClellan Rod & Gun Club, Keedysville; 6 to 9:15 p.m. Sept. 18, 19 and 21 at South Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Smithsburg; 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20, 21 and 22, and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 at Thurmont & Sportsman’s Club, Thurmont; and 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 25, 27 and Oct. 2 and 4 at Cold Deer Hunting & Fishing Club, Mountaindale.
Also, 6:30 to 10 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29, and 7:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Frederick County IWLA, Frederick; 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2, 3 and 4, and 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at Mayberry GPA, Westminster; 6 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 3 and 4 at Conococheague Sportsman’s Club, Sharpsburg; 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3 and 5, and 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 7 at Harney Fire Department, Taneytown; and 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11, 12 and 13, and 8 a.m. to noon at Thurmont Conservation & Sportsman’s Club.
There are also courses on bowhunting and trapping through DNR, as well as hunter education independent online courses.
Get more information and register at https://ow.ly/au0150PCkhF.
On the first Saturday of September and October, join the Westminster Astronomical Society at Cunningham Falls State Park at Thurmont for solar and night sky viewing opportunities. From 2 to 5 p.m., at the South Beach parking lot, check out active sunspots with members of WAS. From 8 to 10 p.m., at the Dam Overlook parking lot, view the night sky with the experienced astronomers. Poor weather would cancel both events. Free with park entrance fee. For more information, call 301-271-3676.
The Tea Room at Gambrill State Park, 8346 High Knob Road, Frederick, will be open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6. Built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, the facility accommodates 55 people and remains a popular venue for events.
The Frederick Bird Club, a chapter of the Maryland Ornithological Society, will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 in Hodson Science Technology Building, Room 236, at Hood College, 401 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. Gwen Brewer and George Jett will talk on their travels and birding in Gambia and Senegal. To learn more about this club, visit mdbirds.org/join/chapters/frederick-bird-club.
— Susan Guynn
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Get the insider's scoop on the best that Frederick has to offer with Frederick Hometown Guru.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.