NPS seeks public comment on infrastructure proposal
The National Park Service invites public review of the Environmental Assessment for the parkwide replacement of utility infrastructure at Catoctin Mountain Park, Thurmont. The NPS plans to make several improvements, including replacing critical infrastructure parkwide, such as potable water, sanitary sewer and the electrical system with new systems that meet operational standards and regulatory requirements; consolidating the water treatment and distribution system into a centralized location to improve systems efficiency and reliability; improving the fire hydrant system; and upgrading the communication fiberoptic network to allow remote monitoring of water systems. To provide comments online or get additional information on the proposed project, visit the NPS planning website at: parkplanning.nps.gov/cato_utility. Comments will be accepted through Sept. 29. Comments can also be mailed to: Superintendent, Attn: CATO Utility Plan, 6602 Foxville Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
Woodmont Lodge open house Sept. 12
The annual Woodmont Lodge open house takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m Sept. 12 at Woodmont NRMA, 11100 Fort Frederick Road, Hancock. Guests can roam the former hunting lodge and hear stories of its past. Built in 1930, the massive three-story stone structure features huge stone fireplaces, and great leather chairs, bear skin rugs and photos of special guests and hundreds of game trophies still fill the rooms. Admission is free but donations can be made to The Friends of Fort Frederick State Park, earmarked for Woodmont, online at friendsoffortfrederick.info/fundraisers.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.