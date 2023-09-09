Lefty Kreh exhibit, fly fishing talks at the library

The Friends of Lefty Kreh is celebrating the late Lefty Kreh with five exhibits and five speakers at the C. Burr Artz Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick, through October. The late Bernard “Lefty” Kreh, a Frederick native, became a world-renowned fly fisherman and author on the subject and is recognized for being one of the pioneers of saltwater fly fishing and the creation of the artificial fly Lefty’s Deceiver.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription