Lefty Kreh exhibit, fly fishing talks at the library
The Friends of Lefty Kreh is celebrating the late Lefty Kreh with five exhibits and five speakers at the C. Burr Artz Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick, through October. The late Bernard “Lefty” Kreh, a Frederick native, became a world-renowned fly fisherman and author on the subject and is recognized for being one of the pioneers of saltwater fly fishing and the creation of the artificial fly Lefty’s Deceiver.
The speaker schedule begins Sept. 10 with “Fishing in Frederick County,” with outdoor writer Dan Neuland; “Lefty Kreh — Citizen of Frederick” presented by Don Fine on Sept. 24; “Fly Fishing Equipment and Flies” also with Don Fine on Oct. 1; “Conservation for Individuals” on Oct. 15 with speaker Joe Starinchak; and “The Making of a Lefty Sculpture” with renowned sculptor Toby Mendez, who created a life-sized bronze sculpture of Kreh, wading and casting, that is slated to be installed in Culler Lake, Baker Park. All talks begin at 2 p.m. and will be held at the C. Burr Artz Library.
For more information on Friends of Lefty Kreh, visit friendsofleftykreh.com. For more information on fly fishing and the Potomac Valley Fly Fishers, visit potomacvalleyflyfishers.club.
NWTF Hunting Heritage banquet Sept. 30
The Monocacy Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold the 32nd annual Hunting Heritage banquet on Sept. 30 at the Walkersville Fire Hall, 79 W. Frederick Road, Walkersville. Doors open at 5 p.m. Single tickets, including dinner and NWFT membership, are $60; couples tickets for two people are $110 and include two dinners and two memberships; Jakes/youth tickets for ages 6 to 17, are $25 and include dinner and membership. Sponsorships are also available. Purchase tickets at events.nwtf.org/200070-2023/tickets. Learn more about the local chapter at mvc-nwtf.org.
Migratory game bird hunting seasons
Hunters are heading to the fields this month as migratory game bird seasons opened for mourning doves and early Canada geese on Sept. 1, says Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Heritage acting director Karina Stonesifer.
Official shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise and end at sunset for all early migratory game bird hunting seasons unless otherwise noted. Season dates are as follows:
Dove — split season, continues through Oct. 14, noon to sunset; second season is Oct. 21 through Nov. 24; third season is Dec. 16 through Jan. 10, 2024
Woodcock — split season, Oct. 21 through Nov. 24 and Jan. 11 to Jan. 27, 2024
Early resident Canada goose season — Eastern zone Sept. 1 to 15; Western zone Sept. 1 to 25; shooting hours are extended to a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset
Teal — Sept. 16 to 30, shooting hours are a half-hour before sunrise to sunset
In addition to a hunting license, all migratory bird hunters must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp/Harvest Information Program Permit and possess the printed receipt while hunting. All waterfowl hunters, ages 16 and older, must also possess a Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp (aka Federal duck stamp). Licenses, permits and stamps can be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906 or at sport license agents. Be sure to read the full regulations on bag limits, season dates and more in the 2023-2024 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping, found at dnr.maryland.gov.
