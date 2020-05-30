From the archives: Maryland Afield and Field & Stream were outdoor columns published in The Frederick News-Post in the 1950s to early 1960s and written by the late Lefty Kreh, world-renowned outdoorsman and fly fisher. Kreh, who was a Frederick native, began his outdoor columnist career at The News-Post. This Field & Stream column originally published July 12, 1957.
Twelve outdoor writers and some of the Maryland Game and Inland Fish Commission participated in a float trip down the Potomac River recently. All were struck with the terrific smallmouth bass fishing. No one, on any of the three days, went fishless. Many nice bass were landed and two large ones were lost while playing them. All of which had everyone singing praises of the river. Yet many local fishermen are dissatisfied with the smallmouth fishing in the Potomac. Some even advocate stocking of bass in its waters.
I have just been thinking over a few trips made in the past several weeks. One, with John Trout, of Frederick, where 32 bass — over 10 inches — were boated at Weverton, another with Pete Demcheck, of Braddock, and Bobby Haines, of Frederick, when between 30 and 35 legal bass were caught in only several hundred yards of water, near Taylor’s Landing, and then last week Dave Plank and I landed 42 legal bass in 3½ hours of casting.
I really believe the reason why many anglers come home with empty creels is their reluctance to change fishing methods. Dad and granddad used minnows and a float, or spooned with hellgramites and caught lots of bass and catfish. So why can’t we, lots of people ask. Time was, when anyone who could carve their initials in the old beech tree would whittle out a plug and catch bass.
It seems as fishermen grow smarter, so do the fish. Not too long ago, plugs of 4 or 5 inches in length adorned with many gang hooks would snare bass. Now it takes light, small lures that are cast delicately and with precision to fill the creel. If one method of taking bass does not produce them, another angle should be tried.
River conditions change, too, and so must the angling methods be altered to meet these new factors. Eel grass and several other types of waterweeds are slowly working down the Potomac. These weeds have been cussed and discussed by many local fishermen. Actually, to those who realize how to fish them, they are welcomed.
When the river is cloudy the water downstream from these weeds is slightly clearer because they act as a filter. The weeds also furnish protection for the small minnows and other food bass feed on. The bass prowl through the weeds looking for a meal and surface lures dropped in the open spots between the bunches of weeds will bring many strikes. Slightly heavier leaders have to be used to force the fish out of the weeds to clear water.
The point is to be made here: if the “old reliable” way is not taking bass, then try something else. Remember, too, that catching bass at Edwards Ferry requires methods different from those used at Miller’s Sawmill or Sir John’s Run — all on the same river. Try something different. Use some of the ways employed by the fisherman with the tall tales — he may be telling the truth.
Small streams pay off
Several anglers have read of the fun fishermen are missing not fishing small streams and have taken action. One, Jerry Beveridge of Frederick, reports he fished the Monocacy and took only two bass. Leaving the stream for smaller water he went to Fishing Creek and caught 10 legal bass, the largest was 14 inches. Since this experience, he has been spending a lot of his time on smaller streams and has been rewarded for his efforts.
Not only are fish being caught, but Jerry reported seeing foxes, deer and other animal life.
Lures that fooled the bass, sunfish, rock bass and other varieties were the Mepps spinner and the Flatfish.
