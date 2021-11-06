After several years of entering, I finally won the lottery — the bear hunting permit lottery that is, held annually by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
What an opportunity! And one that would be quite different from the squirrels and game birds I’m used to hunting. A bear would require a rifle instead of a shotgun. Our bird dogs would have to stay at home. While the black bear population in Maryland is growing, they’re not as numerous as, say, gray squirrels. And despite their size, bears can be much more secretive in their travels than scampering squirrels.
Each permit holder can name up to two sub-permittees. I needed a co-hunter who was experienced in the sport — from locating a bear to getting a harvested bear from the woods to the vehicle and check-in station should one of us be successful. That was the easy part of planning the hunt — my husband, Rick, a lifelong hunter, was my guy.
Winners of black bear permits were announced in early September. That left about eight weeks to scout and make a plan. The hunt was Oct. 25 to 29 in Frederick, Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties.
We made an outing to Green Ridge State Forest in Allegany County for a woodcock hunt with “the girls” (our bird dogs) and to scout for bear sign. Though there were reports of this being a good mast year — acorns and hickory nuts are bear favorites — we were not finding them in the locations we checked out. Rick returned to Western Maryland on a couple of other bird hunts, but wasn’t finding any good signs in the places he hunted.
So, based on the fact that there is a greater bear population in Garrett County, we decided to hunt in Savage River Forest, about 55,000 acres of mixed hardwoods on steep ridges. We would camp there and spend the days hunting.
On the Sunday before the season opening, we scouted an area that Rick has hunted over the years. We drove to a spot that he remembered had been logged years ago in the Blue Lick Run area. The old logging road was still accessible, and as we started walking it we soon saw some tall pokeweeds, loaded with berries, that looked like they had been “hugged” and pulled to the ground. Now that’s a bear sign! The mountainside was criss-crossed with trees snapped and downed by a strong wind some time ago. It, too, was lush with pokeweed.
Walking a little further, we found patches of acorns covering the ground. Another good sign! On the road bank were slide marks, possibly made by a bear “butt sliding” down the bank on its way down the mountain to the stream. Another good sign! We would return there opening day.
Rise and shine!
Up early, before the sun, we headed back to Blue Lick Run opening morning. Soon after sunrise, we heard a distant shot. Perhaps the first bear of the season for another hunter.
Walking slowly up the logging road, we were wide-eyed, looking ahead, behind, to the left and right, up to the tops of nut trees, and scanning the blowdowns and the open woods for a bear. We stopped, we watched, we listened, but no bear. It was a good day anyway, with blue sky and peak leaf color all around.
The second day was rainy and windy, very windy especially on the ridge tops. We spent the morning exploring the mountainside behind our camp. After climbing over and under several previously downed trees in this area we decided that even if we got a bear there, it would take a crew of people and two chainsaws to get the bear off the mountain. After lunch, we headed back to Blue Lick. We found bear scat. Good sign! Saw some bear paw prints in the mud of the roadside bank. Another good sign! It was so windy that the odds of hearing a bear (or an elephant) walking through the woods were slim.
We had one more opportunity on Wednesday morning. Returning to Blue Lick, we bundled up again from the wind and rain to find the elusive black bear. But, alas, it was not to be. After a half-day hunt, we broke camp and headed back to Frederick County, not disappointed but delighted in the adventure of the hunt.
The hunt was (likely) a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me, and as an outdoorswoman, I do appreciate the work of the men and women of Maryland’s DNR to make these hunts possible.
Bear hunt results
At the end of the last day of the 2021 hunt, the total harvest for the 18th black bear season in Maryland was 54 — 34 females and 20 males. That’s less than half of the 2020 harvest of 117 black bears, which was down from 145 in the 2019 hunt. After the 2020 hunt, DNR attributed the harvest decline due to natural food shortages in the mountains combined with wet, windy weather.
“The lower count [for 2021] is largely attributed to the weather and an abundance of natural food,” wrote Karina Stonesifer in an email earlier this week. She is the associate director, Wildlife and Heritage Service, DNR, in Flintstone. “The mast production has been really good this year and bears seem to be sticking to the woods and not on the move. Hunters had to contend with the weather which was fairly warm, wet and windy. Basically, bears just aren’t on the move right now and they are largely sticking to the woods.”
She said that DNR is reviewing the state’s hunting seasons and bag limits for the next two hunting seasons. “As part of that process we are taking a hard look at all of our seasons and bag limits, including black bear season.”
