The Nature and Culture Institute will host naturalist Lori Schlosser, who will lead a family owl walk along trails in Pine Hill Recreation Area in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, at 6 p.m. Nov. 4. The evening includes a brief introduction to owls, and walk pauses to call various owls, including the great horned, barred and screech owl.
Institute staff member and biologist Doris Armstrong Goldman will lead a hike from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 to explore the 25-acre Antietam Meadow Park, west of North Welty Road along the East Branch of Antietam Creek, near Waynesboro. Learn about the meadow, its native plants and animals, and the Antietam Creek that runs through the park.
The events are free, but pre-registration is required. Register via email at info@natureandcultureinstitute.org. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. For more information, visit The Institute’s website at natureandcultureinstitute.org or call 717-762-0373.
