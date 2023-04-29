Peering out onto the turbid, murky flow of the Monocacy River at Pinecliff Park on Saturday, Dan Sullivan gripped a microphone in one hand and a thin tree trunk with the other.
As Sullivan ducked through the foliage and spotted the neon life jackets of canoers and kayakers, he shouted out words of encouragement, motivating them through a final up-current push past a black-and-white checkered flag hanging near him from the river bank.
"It's a surprise three boats coming in!" Sullivan said to the small crowd behind him. "You got it! A little further! Almost there!"
With strained arms and gritted teeth, the canoers pushed through the finish, capping their participation in a race event known and revered by paddlers from Frederick to Charlottesville — Little D on the Monocacy.
The event, which entered its 10th year on Saturday, started in 2014 as a way to raise funds for Sullivan and his wife Susan Sullivan's son Daniel, aptly known as "Little D."
Little D had been diagnosed with a neurological degenerative disease earlier that year. The donations from the volunteer-run event were designated for his medical bills and other costs to support the Sullivan family.
Steve Corbett, a passionate paddler and Sullivan's coworker at the Frederick Police Department, helped come up with the idea for the race, and the Sullivans latched on.
In the race's early years, Dan Sullivan said, Little D loved handing out awards to the winners. Since then, Sullivans have seen the race grow and expand from the roughly 13 paddlers it started out with.
The race took on a different meaning for the Sullivans, however, after 7-year-old Daniel's death in 2018. There are moments of grief balanced by communal support and joy in remembering Little D, the couple said.
"The race itself is twofold," Dan Sullivan said. "It's difficult in the fact that it hashes up the bad memories, but it also brings up the good memories. So for us, emotionally, it's both positive and negative."
Donations once bound for the Sullivan family now go toward families in similarly challenging positions.
Dan Sullivan said this year's benefactor, the Maryland-based Gilchrist Hospice Care, provided crucial end-of-life care to Daniel and was a place of comfort for him when he and Susan couldn't be by his side.
"I like the race because it still does good things for kids that desperately need it, keeps Daniel's memory alive, and it's also just a good way for the community to enjoy the Monocacy," Dan Sullivan said.
Susan agreed. "I think it's good for us to have this opportunity to remember him and remember the impact that he had on the community," she said.
Susan, Dan and their 6-year-old daughter, Alice, mingled with paddlers and volunteers as the race wound down on Saturday afternoon.
The final racers from the 12-mile event were pulling their boats up the ramp, while the race's 6-mile competitors were well on their way to enjoying barbecue from chef Marshall Hubbard.
The food, like the rest of the event, is provided by volunteers. Race fees are optional and donation-based, and Dan Sullivan said the race's winners often give back the prize money they're awarded to the donation pool.
A symbolic check on display after the races indicated that the event had raised more than $5,000.
Marathon paddling duo Masako Ohashi and Liz Pennisi traveled from Northern Virginia to participate in Saturday's event. It was Pennisi's fourth time attending and Ohashi's third.
Before Saturday, they had only paddled in tandem a couple of times with one another. Ohashi said she was still getting a hang of things.
The bustling flow of the Monocacy that day and an obstacle course of floating tree branches and other debris from the prior day's storm forced them to build a rhythm together quickly.
"She's such a saint. She's so patient with me," Ohashi said of Pennisi. "You have to have certain skill sets to maneuver the boat, you know, but I don't have that. So I'm trying to learn."
"You've learned the skill sets in a short period of time," Pennisi replied.
Both reveled in the ability to enjoy paddling for such a significant cause, and with so many other passionate community members.
"I remember the first time I came in and Little D was here. There was such an outpouring of neighbors and community people who made this whole thing run very smoothly," Pennisi said.
"The fact that they kept it up even after he died, even though the reason for it was this little boy, they made it into a whole organization to help people. I'm amazed."
Susan said she and Dan were pleased with the shape the race has taken.
"We're really proud of it," she said. "It's a good opportunity to remember Daniel and to remember all the people who cared about him and loved him."
