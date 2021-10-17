Gambrill Park Road will be closed between Shookstown Road and Coxey Brown Road for much of the day Oct. 23, according to a news release from Frederick County government.
The portion will close Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. for the 2021 USA Cycling Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships. It will reopen to traffic at 7 p.m.
Motorists, including local residents, have been advised to use a signed detour route on Coxey Brown Road, Harmony Road and Baltimore National Pike (U.S. 40) during the closure.
For additional information, contact David Olney, engineering supervisor for the county's Traffic and Permit Section, at 301-600-2930 or at dolney@frederickcountymd.gov.
