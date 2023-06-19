With a forecast of temperatures over 90° on Monday, parks in and around Frederick County filled with swimmers, hikers and others looking to take advantage of the summery weather.
Since many had the day off from work for Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, they took to the outdoors to spend time with friends and family.
In Cunningham Falls State Park, the hot and sunny yet slightly breezy weather had people holding music-filled picnics by the lake, swimming in the water and tanning on the shore.
Irfan Prabowo, a Rockville resident, decided to visit the park during the long weekend after discovering it while browsing the internet.
He added that he wanted to enjoy the environment and some time with his family, who grilled a meal and swam in the lake.
Marvin Diaz and Wesley Ruiz, both Washingtonm D.C., had been planning to visit Greenbrier State Park in Washington County until they arrived and found that the park was at full capacity. They went to Cunningham Falls instead.
Diaz, who visited with family, was still happy, as the weather was nice and the park was different from other places he's been.
"This is the first time I've been to a lake like this," Diaz said, referring to the lake's beach-like shore.
People swam, kayaked, and paddle boarded in the lake. The sandy shore was packed with people on beach towels and camping chairs.
Cody Degroat, who lives in West Virginia, relaxed on the shore while listening to music and browsing his phone as his children and their friends swam in the lake. Like Diaz, Degroat, too, was turned away from Greenbrier.
In addition to the hot weather, the region experienced a code orange air quality through Monday night due to ozone concentrations compounded by the diffuse wildfire smoke from Canada, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.
For the next week, temperatures in the area are expected to cool slightly, as the chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms increases, according to a National Weather Service forecast.
(1) comment
Greenbrier State Park is extremely popular.
It always has been, but in recent years the line of cars waiting to enter can stretch 1-2 miles west, on the shoulder of eastbound Route 40. The park fills to capacity and numerous people are turned away.
That's what happens when unbridled development is allowed but no more parks are created.
Don't be surprised if Maryland follows the example of the NPS and begins having lotteries for a chance to purchase an entrance ticket -- restricted to a 1 hour time window.
I'm glad to hear that the people in the article who were turned away got into Cunningham Falls.
