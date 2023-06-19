Warm Weather
Taylor Kravitz, 8, jumps in the water as Chrissy Kravitz stands nearby at Nightingale Beach in Lake Linganore on Monday. Local residents found different ways to stay cool in the warm weather on Monday.

With a forecast of temperatures over 90° on Monday, parks in and around Frederick County filled with swimmers, hikers and others looking to take advantage of the summery weather.

Since many had the day off from work for Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, they took to the outdoors to spend time with friends and family.

mrnatural1
Greenbrier State Park is extremely popular.

It always has been, but in recent years the line of cars waiting to enter can stretch 1-2 miles west, on the shoulder of eastbound Route 40. The park fills to capacity and numerous people are turned away.

That's what happens when unbridled development is allowed but no more parks are created.

Don't be surprised if Maryland follows the example of the NPS and begins having lotteries for a chance to purchase an entrance ticket -- restricted to a 1 hour time window.

I'm glad to hear that the people in the article who were turned away got into Cunningham Falls.

