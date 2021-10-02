NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Invasive Burmese pythons have decimated native mammal populations in the Greater Everglades ecosystem for years, but a new partnership aims to expand the battle against the elusive predators.
With the help of funds from Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida’s Conserve Wildlife license plate grants, biologists at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida have added 10 “scout” snakes into its Burmese python research and removal program.
Ian Bartoszek, a wildlife biologist with the Conservancy, said he started the collaborative research project and developed the program over the past eight years and has been able to grow it the last two seasons thanks to help from the foundation and the Naples Zoo.
The Conservancy collaborates with Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, Collier-Seminole State Park and Big Cypress National Preserve for its regional program.
Recent efforts for the scout program have been within the boundaries of the Picayune Strand State Forest, a 74,000-acre Everglades restoration project in Collier County.
“It’s encouraging these past few seasons to expand into Picayune and to see where the snakes are turning up and in what frequency,” he said. “The pythons we found over the last few seasons in Picayune were massive. That’s an indication there isn’t much pressure on these invasive snakes.”
Scout snakes, also called sentinel snakes, are male pythons with surgically implanted radio transmitters.
Bartoszek and his crew at the Conservancy track these snakes to find female pythons that are reproductively active.
A female Burmese pythons can lay anywhere from 12 to 95 eggs depending on its size and generally reproduce every other year, he said. An average clutch is usually around 43 eggs.
The funding from the Foundation brought the Conservancy’s scout snake count up to 35.
To date, the Conservancy has removed 20,000 pounds of invasive pythons from about 100 square miles in Southwest Florida. That’s equal to about 115 people who weigh around 175 pounds each.
The scout snakes can lead biologists to what are called mating aggregations, or groups of reproductively active pythons. Bartoszek said the largest he has seen in the field was eight snakes (seven males and a single female).
Tracking down the scouts isn’t easy work.
Bartoszek recalled tracking one scout, named Loki, required loading up kayaks, paddling across a deep canal and hacking through inhospitable terrain.
The group’s third visit to Loki finally paid out, he said.
Amid thick cover Bartoszek happened to look down and see a massive, 150-pound-plus, snake stretched out under cover on the ground before him.
Mady Eori and Ian Easterling were with Bartoszek then, and as he was holding onto the 16-foot female python, Eori popped up with a snake in each hand while Easterling held two more by the tail.
“That’s a good day for us,” Bartoszek said. “250 pounds of python coming out feels like a victory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.