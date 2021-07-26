Renner Road reopens
after hole repaired
A portion of Renner Road has reopened after being closed for repairs after a hole was located in the road, according to a news release from Frederick County’s public works division.
The hole, the result of a failed stormwater pipe under the roadway, forced officials to close the road July 15. The pipe has since been replaced, according to the release.
Officials initially projected the road closure, between Whiskey Springs and Green Valley roads, would last four to six weeks, but less than two weeks elapsed before vehicles could resume travel there.
