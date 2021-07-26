Renner Road, previously closed for the reparation of a hole in the road, has reopened, according to a press release Monday from Frederick County’s public works division.
The hole -- the result of a failed storm water pipe under the roadway -- forced officials to close the road July 15. The pipe has since been replaced, according to the release.
Officials initially projected the road closure would last four to six weeks, but less than two weeks elapsed before vehicles could resume travel there.
