The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reports that hunters harvested 4,303 wild turkeys in the state during the spring and junior hunt turkey seasons. That number surpasses the previous high of 4,175 set in 2017.
The percentage of juvenile turkeys, or jakes, reported in the harvest (24 percent) was at its highest level since 2012 spring season. DNR says that supports other findings to indicate that the summer of 2019 was excellent for turkey production and boosted populations significantly.
Record-high harvests were reported in nine counties, including Frederick County. Washington County reported the highest harvest for the season with 439, followed by Garrett County with 387 and Charles County with 369. Frederick County hunters reported 348 turkeys; 93 in Carroll County and 162 in Montgomery County. The complete list for Maryland can be viewed at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
— Susan Guynn
