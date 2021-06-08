Fifteen-year-old Patrick Dugan and his friends love to skateboard. They started practicing more often during the pandemic, but every time they’d skate in the parking lots and neighborhoods in Thurmont, they’d get kicked out.
Instead of giving up, the teens raised more than $6,000 and managed to get the town’s mayor and commissioners on board to create a public skate park.
“It’s something people say to you if they know you skateboard,” Dugan said. “’You guys should get a skate park.’”
On April 12, Dugan presented the skate park concept to Mayor John Kinnaird and the Board of Commissioners along with a group of teenagers and a petition with more than 150 signatures. The board decided to pitch the skate park for a grant from Program Open Space, a program from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources that provides counties with funds for public space projects.
“I felt like in that meeting there were some minds changed,” said Kirsten Dugan, Patrick’s mother. “ ... seeing these kids doing something positive changed their minds.”
Kinnaird will pitch the project on June 10. He will ask for $60,000 for the skate park in addition to funding for a small park in a development. The county has about $300,000 to divide among its municipalities.
Dugan and his friend Norman Montoya began raising money for the initiative with friends and other skaters Maceo Zelenka, 15, Alan Chmiel, 16, and Adrian Febus, 16. Maceo’s mother Stacie Zelenka and Kirsten Dugan have helped lead the boys through the logistics of fundraising.
“We kind of sat down and talked to them and said, ‘Look, you have the town’s support right now. We need to capitalize on the support and the momentum and keep this train rolling,’” Stacie Zelenka said. “So they have not stopped working since.”
The group has been meeting every other week at the pavilion behind the Thurmont Senior Center, the proposed future site of the skate park. Commissioner Wayne Hooper, who has served as the liaison between the board and the committee, has been impressed with their work.
To raise the bulk of the funds, the team offered businesses the chance to sponsor the park. Sponsors will have their business name and logo printed on a banner at the site and on the backs of Thurmont Skate Park T-shirts the group is currently selling at Catoctin High School and the Thurmont Farmers Market.
The boys have secured 15 sponsors and have also distributed donation jars at businesses around town. Those who donate $5 or more will get a sticker made by Joe Wallace, a skateboarder and Urbana resident who worked on the Urbana skate park.
“People are actually talking about it,” Febus said of the buzz around the skate park. “They just didn’t let this blow away in the wind.”
Embark Skate Shop in Frederick has agreed to give the committee a custom skateboard to raffle off to help fundraise for the park.
Although the committee is not yet sure when the park will be completed, it has already secured an appearance from a professional skateboarder from Baltimore and performers from the Frederick Rock School to attend. While the timeline is not yet clear, the skaters are excited to have a place of their own where new skaters can also learn the ropes. They’re currently without a permanent skating spot.
After being turned away from so many businesses and neighborhoods, Dugan and his friends resigned themselves to building their own obstacles and rails in the Montoyas’ driveway. Montoya, 16, said as much fun as they have there, his family is starting to get sick of all the noise.
“At first [my mom] was OK with it,” Montoya said. “She was like, ‘It’s cool that you’re building all that.’ But it’s just a ton of noise.”
Zelenka and Dugan have taken the boys to different skate parks in the region, from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to Washington, D.C., for research. They even went to Charm City Skate Park in Baltimore, a large indoor park that Patrick Dugan called “intimidating at first.” But by the time the day was over, Kirsten Dugan said she had to drag the boys out of the park.
Getting to explore new areas through skateboarding is one of Patrick Dugan’s favorite parts of the sport.
“I think it’s really fun to be able to explore our town, and then we’ve been to D.C. and Frederick to explore and find new places to skate,” he said. “It gives you a sense of freedom, exploring.”
Maceo Zelenka said learning how to land tricks like kick flips and toe flips can become addicting. Montoya agreed.
“You can never get too good at it,” he said. “There’s always something new to learn.”
But even with the exploring, the boys say their greatest satisfaction has been seeing their efforts amount to something in their home town.
“We thought it would get brushed under the rug, that they would say, ‘Let’s build a skate park,’ and then not do it,” Dugan said. “But things are actually happening.”
This is so fantastic! I wish them great success as they move forward with their plan! People are such jerks. Why would anyone run off kids outside getting exercise and having fun with friends? I am so happy they found a way to do something positive despite being run off all the time.
