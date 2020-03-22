Jump shooting waterfowl from a canoe or kayak is my preferred method of hunting waterfowl on local rivers in the winter. I logged a record number of miles paddling on the Monocacy River this fall and winter only to have a disappointing season when measured by the number of ducks and geese taken.
The Monocacy is the largest Maryland tributary to the Potomac and one of the few local waterways with enough flow to make jump shooting practical. I have read that the name “Monocacy” comes from the Shawnee name for the river “Monnockkesey,” which translates to “river with many bends.” For float hunting, the bends are what can give the hunter an advantage to surprise wary waterfowl.
Although my hunting partners and I managed to bag a few birds this season, the numbers fell well below our expectations. A major factor that can be attributed to our slow waterfowl season is the reported decline of number of waterfowl in the migratory population and the possible decline in the resident population of geese. The most notable difference was the warmer-than-average winter with no snowfall to cover fields and prolonged cold spells to freeze local ponds that would normally push waterfowl to the open rivers.
I’ll be the first to admit that a float hunt on the river is not the most productive method of taking waterfowl, even on a good year. What makes a river hunt so appealing is sharing the time in a canoe with a hunting partner and the variety of wildlife we encounter while silently floating down the river.
The beauty of the Monocacy River is never more evident than during the winter months. The scenery can be stunning when fall temperatures drop and the colorful fall leaves blanket the landscape or when the morning sun ignites the tree-lined riverbank with a warm glow. The spectacular steep rock bluffs draped with icicles on a cold winter’s day can be breathtaking.
A morning hunt in November
My season started last fall with a short float just before the opening day of deer season in late November. I wrote these notes after a morning’s hunt with my son, Nathaniel, who was home for Thanksgiving break from college:
“I was able to get out on the Monocacy this morning with Nathaniel hoping to see some ducks on the river. We tried the lower end of the river below Buckeystown. What a great morning it was to be outside. No ducks or geese but nature was at her best. Shortly after daybreak, we witnessed two bucks fighting just above the riverbank while a doe looked on. A bit further down the river we watched a big coyote chasing a deer on a steep hillside. Paddling further downriver we heard turkeys yelping and even a resounding gobble. A pair of bald eagles soared overhead shortly after we passed their massive nest high in a sycamore tree. Near the take out, a fork-horn buck crossed the river and stared at us from the bank as we floated by. It was one delight after another.”
Later that same day, we checked the duck boxes that Nathaniel had built and installed on the Monocacy Natural Resource Management Area for his BSA Eagle project. We then scouted the area for deer sign, saw plenty and identified a few key spots for the next day’s deer hunt.
A week earlier, my friend and hunting partner Rick Guynn shared with me via email his experience on the Monocacy while float hunting solo in his canoe:
“A beautiful, peaceful and somewhat uneventful duck hunt. I was caught up in admiring one of those very steep, rocky and wooded cliffs to my right when a single wood duck drifted by flying upstream at 25 yards between me and the cliff ... no chance to grab the gun. No matter, still very cool. That was the only duck seen in the 4-hour float. Lots of other wildlife, including a red fox, a large mink and a decent 8-point buck that I caught asleep at the top of the bank. Paddled to within 20 yards and gave a grunt to get his head up for a photo. When he stood and bounded away, a mature doe with him stood up and just watched me drift away. No wonder he was resting. Great outing.”
Neither of these hunts put any game in the bag but when compared to field hunting from a blind, the total experience is much more satisfying. No doubt, calling a flock of geese into a decoy spread is a unique and thrilling experience, but the downtime in between the action can be quite boring, especially when your hunting partners are constantly on their cellphones.
One of the highpoints while hunting on the river this winter was the opportunity to kill my first coyote. The beast never knew what hit him as we floated silently into range. I am now waiting for the taxidermist to return the tanned pelt. In addition to coyotes, the other furbearers we encountered on the river this winter include raccoons, fox, mink, muskrats, beavers and river otters.
The most commonly seen waterfowl on the Monocacy this winter were mergansers, wood ducks, mallards and a few black ducks. Forest game such as deer and squirrels, both gray and fox species, were frequently seen on river floats.
Magnificent bald eagles have become a familiar sight on the Monocacy and Potomac rivers in Frederick County. I have located no less than six eagle nests and the number of eagle sightings seems to grow every year. Besides eagles, one can expect to see any number of hawks, owls, blue herons, kingfishers, doves, along with an occasional wild turkey sighting.
It easy for me to imagine that the late outdoor writer and Frederick native Lefty Kreh had many similar experiences while hunting and fishing on the Monocacy. March 14, 2020, marked the second anniversary of his death at the age of 93. I believe his spirit lives on in the flowing waters of the Monocacy and the eagles that fly overhead.
