The Monocacy Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is inviting kids from age 7 to 17, with their parent or guardians, to attend their annual JAKES Day. The event is a youth field day that will be held at the Catoctin Fish & Game Protective Association in Myersville on March 28.
JAKES Days are an important outreach program for the NWTF. JAKES is an acronym for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship. When the National Wild Turkey Federation was founded in 1973, there were about 1.3 million wild turkeys in North America. After decades of work, that number hit a historic high of almost 7 million turkeys. Today, the NWTF is focused on the future of hunting and conservation.
Activities will include an archery range hosted by the Tuscarora Archers, shotgun patterning on the gun range, fur trapping demonstrations and a field dog exhibition. In addition, a Woods Walk station will be led by expert turkey hunters to help prepare young hunters for the upcoming spring turkey season. The station will feature plenty of hunting advice with an emphasis on hunting safely. Turkey calls, camouflage, guns and other gear will be discussed.
The morning sessions will conclude with a free hot lunch for all attendees. There will be bucket raffles, and a new turkey gun will be raffled. Names of young hunters who have successfully completed a hunter safety course will be drawn for a number of guided hunts on the Maryland Junior Turkey Hunting Day on April 11. Last year, a total of 17 youth, 10 of whom had never turkey hunted before, were selected.
The program will conclude with an afternoon of trout fishing. The pond at the club will be stocked with hundreds of hungry rainbow trout. Be sure to bring your fishing equipment and a cooler to take home your catch. Register by March 21 by emailing Russ Leith at rleith@comcast.net
Monocacy Valley Chapter of the NWTF receives award
The Monocacy Valley Chapter of the NWTF was recognized during the 44th annual NWTF Convention and Sport Show held in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 14. The local NWTF chapter was awarded the Outstanding Chapter Award for Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation for its outstanding JAKES Day event in 2019. The event was a huge success, hosting approximately 80 youth who participated in a well-planned outdoor educational event.
“Monocacy Valley is truly honored to be receiving this award for our JAKES event,” MVC president Russ Leith said. “As president of the chapter, I am blessed to be a part of a committee that so completely recognizes the importance of the NWTF’s mission to our hunting heritage and wildlife conservation. To be recognized in this way and to know that all our efforts are appreciated is very meaningful to us all.”
Monocacy Valley Chapter president Russ Leith receives award
Russ Leith, of Hampstead, was recognized as the Mentor of the Year at the NWTF national convention. Leith earned the award for his desire to introduce hunting and shooting sports to new individuals.
“I am truly humbled that both my peers and the NWTF feel that I am worthy of this award,” he said. “As an adult onset hunter myself, I decided years ago that I would do whatever I could to create the kind of opportunities that I was afforded for anyone that wanted to learn how to hunt. Perhaps the greatest thing that has come from my recruitment efforts is all the passionate volunteers and mentors that I have come to know that are so determined to make a difference and ensure that our hunting heritage survives for generations to come.”
Besides his role as MVC president, Leith has played an instrumental role in starting the First Shot mentored hunt program in Maryland, a partnership between the NWTF, Maryland Department of Natural Resources and, among other nonprofits, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The program introduces hunting to individuals, particularly from non-hunting backgrounds. Leith’s dedication has made NWTF’s R3 initiatives (Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation) a large success in Maryland.
Contact Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net.
