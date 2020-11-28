A successful season for a deer hunter includes many great memories and hopefully a freezer filled with delicious roasts, steaks and stew meat. Other culinary rewards include venison jerky, sausage and ground venison. Ground venison is a staple that is excellent for making a variety of meals that use ground meat.
One of the best ways to prepare a quantity of ground venison is to make deer bologna that is similar to beef summer sausage. I have a great recipe for mouth-watering deer bologna that was given to me about 25 years ago by Richard W. Gilbert, of Walkersville, and I have never found a better recipe.
Not much has changed from the original recipe except for the recent addition of soy meal that acts to absorb excess moisture that normally leaks from the casings during the cooking process. I have found that soy flour can be substituted for soy meal for the same result. All of the ingredients can be purchased at your local grocery store except for the Morton’s Tender Quick Salt. This is available at Trout’s Market in Woodsboro, and this is the only place I have found this ingredient locally.
To make sausage, some equipment is necessary. I use an old-fashioned No. 32 meat grinder with a pulley attached to an electric motor and a hand-operated sausage stuffer that I have used for years. More recently, I purchased a meat scale that is extremely helpful for accurate measuring. I use 2½ x 20-inch commercial fibrous sausage casings purchased at Cabela’s. Each casing holds approximately 3 pounds of meat. Below is Gilbert’s recipe, and I have decided to keep his suggestions intact for authenticity.
DEER BOLOGNA
12 pounds of deer meat (ground)
3 pounds of beef (ground)
1 tablespoon of Accent Flavor Enhancer
2 tablespoon of black pepper (coarse ground)
9 ounces of brown sugar
½ cup of honey
1 cup of King Syrup
2 ounces of liquid smoke
½ tablespoon of mace
½ tablespoon of dry mustard
1 tablespoon of mustard seed
5 ounces of Morton’s Tender Quick Salt
¼ tablespoon of red pepper
¾ cup of soy meal
Place all of the ingredients in a large container and mix well. Use your hands to knead the mixture as you would dough. Cover and refrigerate this mixture for 24 hours.
Stuff the meat mixture into casings. Tie tubes and place in the oven on a broiler pan rack with some water underneath.
Bake 2- to 3-inch tubes 3½ hours at 200 degrees; 4- to 6-inch tubes 5 hours at 200 degrees
Suggestions: Commercial casings can be purchased. It may be necessary to puncture the casing with a straight pin to release some of the moisture developed during the cooking process.
A large storage container with a lid works well for the entire process. All of the mess can be contained. Remove rings prior to mixing.
I have deviated somewhat from the original recipe by substituting ground pork for the ground beef. I have also successfully cooked the bologna directly on the center oven rack with no tray underneath. I do not puncture the casings because I have found the soy flour to be very effective in minimizing excess moisture leakage from the casings. I do recommend that you rotate the bologna rolls a quarter turn every 50 minutes or so to avoid any over-cooking.
In my opinion, if you follow this recipe you will have some of the most delicious venison bologna you have ever tasted. Good luck this deer season and give in-home processing a try — you will save money and eat well.
Contact Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net.
