Earlier this week as temperatures rose above 90-plus degrees across Maryland, I decided it was a good time to head west and explore the cool waters of the lower North Branch of the Potomac River. The North Branch downstream of Jennings Randolph Lake is a tailwater fishery that benefits from the cooler water discharged from the dam to create a high-quality habitat for trout. Many miles downstream, the cold-water trout fishery eventually shifts over to a warm-water smallmouth bass fishery.
The description on the Department of Natural Resources Fisheries website of a 25-mile catch-and-release area for bass between Keyser, West Virginia, and Cumberland was very intriguing. According to the website, this area supports some of the best smallmouth bass fishing, and the largest smallmouth bass, to be found anywhere in the Potomac watershed.
This section of the lower portion of the North Branch was designated as a zero-creel limit fishery by Fisheries Service in 2001 after successfully establishing a reproducing population of smallmouth bass in 1997. In fact, the whole North Branch fishery, above and below the Jennings Randolph Lake, became a success story as the waters were reclaimed from acid mine drainage. In 1993, lime doser machines were placed at several sites in the North Branch watershed and have been very effective at neutralizing the acid in acid mine drainage and restoring water quality so that fish could survive and thrive.
The float plan
The entire 25-mile section is much too large to float and fish in one day, so I made a plan to float a short section starting at the uppermost section of the catch-and-release bass area. This section overlaps the 18-mile zero creel limit for trout that extends from below Barnum, West Virginia, to Pinto, Maryland. The float should take approximately six hours, depending on how many times we stopped to fish.
The evening before the float, I loaded my Outcast Pac1200 inflatable pontoon raft on my truck along with my gear and set my alarm for 4 a.m. It was still dark when I left my Thurmont home to meet my fishing partner, Mark Richardson, in Myersville at 5 a.m. I could see the sun rising in my rear-view mirror during the two-hour drive to the river. We left Richardson’s car at the take-out site, the Gary Yoder Boat Access, formally known as the Black Oak Bottom Boat Access located approximately 15 miles south of Cumberland on Rt. 220 in the township of Rawlings. It was a short drive to the put-in at the McCool Boat Access located off of Rt. 135, approximately one mile upstream from the bridge over the river at Keyser.
On the river
It was just before 8 a.m. when we launched the two-man raft and began working our way downriver. A raft is one of the best ways to fish the North Branch. The raft provides access to the remote sections of the river that would take hours of hiking and bushwhacking through poison-ivy infested river brush.
The high gradient of the North Branch moved the boat swiftly downstream. The raft was designed to handle rocky turbulent runs, and it allows the angler in the bow the comfort of a swivel chair with the option to stand safely while casting. Due to time constraints, it is not possible to fish every run, riffle and pool as effectively as one might when wade fishing.
Some runs were more effectively fished from the raft while other runs were more easily fished while wading. The trip was punctuated with frequent stops as we approached good-looking runs and pools and stopped to wade fish. A word of caution: The river bottom is quite slick, and the round rocks make staying upright difficult. Wading shoes with studded soles and a wading staff are recommended.
With little observed surface action, we worked streamer flies at first with little luck. As the day progressed, the action picked up, and we began to net a few fish. Although we had imagined we would be targeting mostly smallmouth bass based on the information provided on the website, it turned out to be a trout day.
Richardson was having luck with a Harry Murray crayfish pattern, landing several small rainbows and a hefty fall fish. Although I had several strikes on a black wooly-bugger early on, my luck changed when I switched to a copper/black kreelex streamer fly. The afternoon was more exciting watching the trout charging after the streamers in the clear water. The trout were all rainbows, mostly small, probably stocked as fingerlings, with the largest landed about 12 inches in length. There were many fish strikes that were missed and a few larger fish sighted.
The scenery along the North Branch is impressive, with towering jagged rock cliffs along the West Virginia shore. Much of the area has a remote and wild character and few signs of nearby communities can be seen. As I mentioned previously, the river is probably best enjoyed while float fishing. The DNR fisheries webpage recommends kayaks or inflatable rafts and canoes as suitable boats. Access is limited, so boaters will need to carefully select their put-in and take-out sites. In the water below the Gary Yoder Boat Access, landowner permission may be required to launch or take out. Guided float trips by local outfitters such as the Savage River Outfitters are available.
For more information email Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net.
