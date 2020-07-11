As it flows through Washington and Frederick counties, the Potomac River has some of the best smallmouth bass water the upper stretches of the Potomac have to offer. Here you will find everything from raucous rapids to long, deep pools, together with swirling eddies and gentle riffles that run over and around plenty of rocky understructure that make the perfect habitat for smallmouth bass.
The upper Potomac is big water that can be wade-fished when the water levels are low. Care must be taken in areas with swift currents and deep holes. It is always a good idea to wear a personal floatation device, and a wading staff will help keep you upright on slippery rocks. I prefer to fish the Potomac from a canoe, kayak or raft so that I can get to all sections of the river safely and anchor out when I want to wade-fish a tempting section of water.
Casting a crankbait is a great way to catch smallmouth bass. A light spin-cast outfit rigged with 6- to 8-pound line is perfect for casting light lures to smallmouth bass. I believe smallies will hit just about anything an angler can throw at them, but I have several favorite crankbaits that have proven themselves effective time after time, when the conditions are right.
Sub-surface crankbaitsMy first choice of crankbaits has to be the Rebel Crawfish series of lures. These crankbaits imitate a fleeing crawfish with an irresistible pulsating action. The lure comes in three sizes and a variety of colors. It will run shallow when retrieved slowly and dives deeper when cranked faster. There is also a deep-water model that is designed with a longer lip that goes really deep fast.
My father is a firm believer that there is no better lure than the original Rapala Floating Minnow with its unique swimming action. He preferred the silver color but gold was his next favorite. Fishing lakes or rivers, this lure always seems to produce. Often, a bass will smash the lure as it just twitches on the surface. Rapala minnows come in all sizes and colors as well as many different styles.
Another great minnow imitation is the Rebel Teeny Wee-R and the Super Teeny Wee-R. If this Super Teeny Wee-R is too light to cast far, add a split shot to the line about 12 inches above the lure. The weight will make the lure easier to cast and pull the lure deeper into the water column.
Topwater crankbaitsTopwater fishing is the most exciting way to elicit strikes from aggressive smallmouth. The Arbogast Hula Popper, with its rubbery “hula” skirt, comes in four sizes and a variety of colors. The chugging and popping action when jerked near structure is hard for the fish to ignore.
Another great topwater crankbait is the Rebel Pop-R. There are several sizes and colors that create tremendous surface disturbance. This lure is my top producer when fish are looking up and it works great for freshwater and saltwater species.
The Heddon Tiny Torpedo is a small topwater lure that will catch big bass with its “buzzbait” action provided by a tiny propeller at its tail end. It can be retrieved slowly on the surface or twitched like a jerk bait. The teeny model is excellent for smallmouth and panfish.
Crankbait tipsAttaching the lure with a snap swivel will make changing lures quick and easy but a snap swivel will affect the action of the lure. I prefer to tie the line directly to the eye of the lure in order to get the best action from a crankbait.
When casting crankbaits with a spinning reel it is difficult to avoid line twist that eventually creates a bird’s nest of line sprouting from your reel. To avoid line twist, attach a small barrel swivel at the end of your line and add a short 12- to 18-inch section of line on which you will tie the crankbait. The barrel swivel reduces line twist and will not affect the lure action.
My advice is to stick with the tried-and-true lures. Keeping a variety of sizes and colors in your crankbait arsenal is more important than a wide variety of crankbait types.
Contact Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net.
