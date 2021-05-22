The annual gathering of the Brotherhood of the Jungle Cock Campfire returned this year to the trout ponds at Camp Airy in Thurmont on May 15. BOJC is a fishing-conservation program designed to teach angling skills to young anglers while providing adult role models who share valuable life lessons that go beyond angling prowess.
BOJC history
The name of the organization comes from the waxed neck feather of the Indian jungle fowl, which is worn as a symbol of the group. This wild bird is highly prized for its beautiful plumage and the neck feathers are very useful in tying streamer flies. The group began in the late ‘30s by a group of men who had formed a tradition of an annual outing to fish Big Hunting Creek in Thurmont. A small cabin on the upper portion of the stream served as their lodge. In 1939, the meeting was set for mid-April, but a snowstorm hit, keeping the men indoors.
These men were fly fishermen who shared common feelings about their sport. They wanted to protect it and ensure that future generations of anglers would be able to enjoy fishing as they had. They were determined to pass on the knowledge, skill and ideals of conservation to the youth of their generation. They composed a creed to define the goals and guide their organization into the future. Clark Venable wrote the creed that weekend. It was accepted by the founding members and remains unchanged today.
Now, almost 80 years later, the tradition continues. The Brotherhood of the Jungle Cock still meets near Big Hunting Creek in the Catoctin Mountains of Central Maryland the weekend after Mother’s Day to hold it annual campfire. The traditional three-day weekend was shortened this year to a one-day outdoor event due to pandemic restrictions.
A seven-year instructional program is designed to pass on to the youth of today the knowledge, skills and love of our sport. It starts with boys 8 years or older, starting with the basics of beginning angling and taking them through an opportunity to fish with “the masters.”
Conservation, reading the water, streamside instruction, entomology, terminal tackle, equipment maintenance, knots, fly-tying, rod-building and net-making are some of the classes being taught. Attendance is by invitation only, and an adult can only attend when he sponsors a youth. The Brotherhood of the Jungle Cock has grown over the years and has chapters in several states. Maryland is the parent chapter, with offspring chapters in Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Fishing with the masters
I was involved this year as a mentor and guide for attendees in their final level of the instructional program. A total of 15 young men were paired with an adult mentor for a day of fishing on private trout streams in the Catoctin Mountains. John Waldron has been the lead instructor for the master’s group for 15 years. Waldron, who resides in Kingston, New York, has been attending the BOJC campfire events since 1976. He began instructing in the mid ‘80s and volunteers with the Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland BOJC chapters.
Waldron truly represents the spirit of BOJC. His words of wisdom to the young anglers in the program are lessons learned from life that he hopes all his students take to heart.
“I have found over my 40 years of work that I still want more time for my passions. So, my advice to high school-age students is to make sound decisions. Key decisions that students make in high school will quite frankly dictate the rest of their lives,” said Waldron.
In addressing the master’s class, Waldron stated, “The one thing we all need to pursue our passions is time, and the things you do during your high school years will help dictate the time you will have in the future. It is so critically important that you gain skills. That doesn’t necessarily mean attending college, but it does mean gaining valuable skills that you can learn at a technical/trade school, the military or college. You may need these skills to avoid working several jobs to help provide for a family. Quite frankly, there is no amount of money you can make that will buy back time, so focus hard on being balanced, work extremely hard but also ensure time for my family and your passions.”
The BOJC Creed
WE WHO LOVE ANGLING, in order that it may enjoy practice and reward in the later generations, mutually move together towards a common goal — the conservation and restoration of American game fishes.
TOWARDS THIS END we pledge that our creel limits shall always be less than the legal restrictions and always well within the bounty of Nature herself.
ENJOYING, AS WE DO, only a life estate in the out of doors, and morally charged in our time with the responsibility of handing it down unspoiled to tomorrow’s inheritors, we individually undertake annually to take at least one boy a-fishing, instructing him, as best we know, in the responsibilities that are soon to be wholly his.
HOLDING THAT MORAL LAW transcends the legal statutes, always beyond the needs of any one man, and holding that example alone is the one certain teacher, we pledge always to conduct ourselves in such a fashion on the stream as to make safe for others the heritage which is ours and theirs. — Clark Venable (1940)
Learn more about BOJC online at https://bojcmd.wordpress.com.
Contact Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.