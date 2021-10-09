The notice on the empty shelves in Walmart read, “Due to current supply and demand, availability of ammunition is limited by manufacturers. To help serve as many members of the community as possible, we are limiting sales of ALL ammo to 3 boxes per customer, per day.”
This has been my experience each time I have visited Walmart over the last 12 months or so. Empty shelves are the common theme for all ammunition vendors nationwide, and there appears to be no end in sight.
As the firearm deer hunting season approaches, the lack of available ammunition is very concerning. Popular calibers like 7mm, 30-06, 30-30 and .270 are hard to find. To add insult to injury, when and where items are available, vendors are often charging two or three times the normal price.
In my memory, there have been two prior nationwide ammunition shortages that gun owners have experienced. In 2008, the election of President Obama prompted gun owners to stockpile ammunition, perhaps the first-time gun owners in America felt the impact of an ammunition shortage. It happened again in 2012 after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
In both cases, the wave of panic buying was driven by the perceived likelihood of new firearm control laws being introduced and passed by Congress and state governments. Ammunition became scarce for several months but eventually stocks returned. Unfortunately for consumers, prices on all types of ammunition continued to rise even after the supply issues diminished.
In more recent months, a variety of contributing factors have brewed a perfect storm for gun owners who are seeking ammunition for their firearms. Contributing factors include: the increasingly large number of new gun owners, the COVID-19 pandemic, the George Floyd protests, the 2020 presidential election, and decreased supply. As a result, gun owners have been hoarding whatever ammunition they can find for sale and are paying substantially higher prices when they can find it.
Reloading
As a cost-saving measure, I began reloading shotshells many years ago in an effort to support my son’s trap, skeet and sporting clays competitions. Initially, I wasn’t concerned about the possibility of an ammunition shortage. Reloading is a practical way for any competition shooter or hunter to keep an ample supply of shells on hand without having to rely on when ammunition may or may not be in stock at the local Walmart or available online.
As my son began to shoot sub-gauges in skeet, the number of reloaders on our reloading bench expanded. Our need for more reloading supplies also increased. Reloading requires a number of components to make a complete shotshell or rifle cartridge. A shotshell needs a hull, powder, primer, wad and shot. A rifle cartridge needs a case, powder, primer, and projectile. Reloading requires buying components in bulk to save money. Unfortunately, the shortages of primers and powders have severely hampered or completely ended the ability of gun owners who reload to produce ammunition.
Buyer Beware!
Be mindful of the old adage, “If it sounds to be good to be true, it probably is.” Purchasing ammo online is safe if you are working with a reputable company. Unfortunately, there are unscrupulous individuals that are taking advantage of desperate consumers, including new gun owners and even some long-time firearm owners. These actions are going well beyond simply overcharging customers.
For example, I immediately became suspicious when I recently found the Winchester 209 primers that I need for reloading shotshells on a website for sale and in stock. The price was a normal price, one that you would expect before the shortage. The availability and the low price were the red flags, but what really made me suspicious was the fact that I could not pay by credit card as payments were accepted only from a payment service called Zelle.
After briefly researching Zelle, I discovered that unlike a credit card, once a payment is made, there is no refund. Curious, I called the establishment that had a Maine address but no one answered. A few hours later, I received a return call from the same number on the website. The person on the phone spoke with a foreign accent and assured me that the item was in stock. He explained that to avoid the high credit card fee, I would need to pay with Zelle, but not to send payment to the email on the website. Instead, he directed me to take a screenshot showing the transaction details. Our conversation did not go any further as all my suspicions were confirmed.
I did more research on similar scams and discovered to no surprise, that most of the scammers are operating from outside of the United States. They steal content from real websites, use fake names, create fake logos and fake addresses to appear as legitimate companies. To avoid being scammed, my suggestion is to only buy from a trusted source.
On the bright side, I have heard the ammunition companies have expanded hours and increased production. The bigger outlets, like Bass Pro Shops and Walmart, do get periodic shipments of ammunition but often not what you may be looking for. Unfortunately, it’s likely ammunition will remain somewhat scarce for the next year to a year and a half before production finally catches up with the demand.
Contact Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net.
