Anglers across Maryland and in neighboring states have held a certain fascination for the northern snakehead ever since the notorious species invaded the tidal freshwater tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay. The northern snakehead (Channa argus) is a species of predatory fish native to Southeast Asia with a voracious appetite and the reproductive capability far beyond any other predacious freshwater fishes in Maryland.
The mystique that surrounds the northern snakehead only adds to the appeal for angler. It all began in 2002 when northern snakeheads were first observed in a small pond in Crofton. The discovery made local and national headlines. The fish was immediately demonized by the media and even became depicted in horror films as carnivorous creatures capable of crawling on land and attacking humans.
Despite aggressive efforts by state and federal fishery personnel to prevent the expansion of the snakehead, they were discovered in the freshwater tidal Potomac River system in 2007. The snakehead population quickly established itself and spread to connected waterways. A similar expansion throughout multiple river systems on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is thought to have originated in Delaware.
The Maryland Department of Natural resources reports that snakeheads can now be found in every major tidal river of the Chesapeake Bay. Snakehead offspring grow exceptionally fast and have the potential to weigh more than 20 pounds. Because of the potential and documented negative impacts on the ecosystem, the DNR actively encourages anglers to target and harvest every snakehead caught.
Tackling the elusive snakehead
My first attempt to catch northern snakeheads was in June 2015. I booked a guided outing with Mike Starrett of Indian Head Charters for me and my son, Nathaniel. Two other anglers and their guide, Dave Snellings, joined us for an evening adventure. We fished Mattawoman Creek, a tributary of the Potomac River that seemed to be the epicenter of the snakehead population in Maryland at the time.
It was an informative and enjoyable outing as I learned much about the tidal fishery and the tackle used in pursuit of the elusive snakeheads, but unfortunately no snakeheads were hooked that day. We did land some dandy largemouth bass that appeared to coexist with the snakeheads amongst the cow lilies and spatterdock that inundate the edges of the river channels.
More recently, I have been taking note of the abundance of snakeheads caught in the tidal creeks on Maryland’s Eastern Shore as reported on the Maryland Fishing Report. The opportunity to fish for snakeheads came with an invitation from Sean Scott, a college friend of Nathaniel’s who recently moved from Carroll County to Kent Island. Sean only began fishing for snakeheads in May of this year. After several unsuccessful attempts at snakehead fishing, he quickly learned an effective technique and he has been catching some nice snakeheads throughout this summer.
A snakehead on the fly
On the morning of Aug. 11, we met Sean at Little Blackwater River in Dorchester County, near Cambridge. We launched our kayaks and began fishing along the edges of the river channel. Nathaniel and Sean were using spin gear, and I was determined to catch a snakehead on a fly. Throughout the morning I worked a weedless popper along the cover but could not raise a fish. Meanwhile, the boys were tearing up the snakes using white chatterbaits. Their technique was simple, casting their lures toward and into the spatterdock and cow lilies that surrounded the open water.
It mattered little to me that I wasn’t having any luck fly fishing. I was enjoying the bright sunny day on the water while watching the boys catch snakeheads and taking photos. It was late morning when we turned our boats around and paddled back upriver toward the landing, fishing along the way. I switched my fly from a popper to a large articulated streamer fly with a twister tail. The fly imitated an injured baitfish with a very life-like swimming action.
Casting along and into the cover, I stripped the fly as quickly as possibly and it finally caught a snakehead’s attention. The fish struck hard, engulfing the large streamer. It was a short fight with several violent bursts before being netted. The fish was only average size, but I was still more than pleased with my catch.
The afternoon sun was unrelenting, and we reluctantly decided to call it a day. Each of us had something to celebrate. I hooked and landed my first snakehead using fly gear, Sean landing an impressive total of six snakeheads, including one that measured 27 inches, and Nathaniel finished the day with a 12-pound, 33-inch monster that slammed his lure as he worked his way back toward the landing in the afternoon.
Not surprisingly, I proved that fly fishing is not the most productive method. The trick is getting the fly or lure in front of the fish without spooking the fish with the line hitting the water or getting too close with the boat. Spin gear is more effective because it is much easier to cover more water. For spin gear the boys were using 40-pound braided line. White seems to be the best color for lures in the dark water at Blackwater.
We released most of our catch that day, however several were dispatched and dropped into the cooler. Despite their somewhat freakish appearance, snakeheads are highly regarded as table fare. Their white fillets are firm and mild tasting, more like a saltwater fish than a freshwater species.
We did not catch any other fish species while fishing that day. This could be attributed to the impact of an over abundance snakeheads in the river. Although it is tempting to admire the snakehead as a potential game fish, the negative impacts of this species are a real threat.
The DNR requires anglers targeting snakehead to possess a valid Maryland fishing license, but there are no seasons, no size limits and no creel limits. Harvested snakehead must be killed immediately after being caught if there is intent to keep the fish. Possession and/or transport of live snakeheads is illegal under state and federal law. If the angler does not intend on keep the fish, they must release it immediately.
The Blackwater and Little Blackwater River systems have become renowned as a destination for snakehead anglers. It makes for a long day when driving from Frederick County to Blackwater, but for those in pursuit of some exciting fishing action, it can be worth the drive.
Contact Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net.
Great story Mr. Neuland, and congratulations to your party on a good and productive outing. It seems strange that MD DNR requires that an invasive and destructive species must be returned to the water alive if not being taken for consumption. Has DNR just given up on ridding Maryland waters of this fish?
I wouldn't say they have given up. There does seem to be a change in the thought process of what can be done. I am aware that at one time the MD DNR was electro-shocking and then killing snakeheads. Not sure if they are still doing that? Dr. Joseph Love, MD DNR tidal water fishery expert, is compiling data from anglers of snakehead numbers caught at Blackwater. He encourages the harvesting of all snakeheads caught but recognizes the difficulty of enforcing a total kill-all policy. He is also battling the 'misinformation' that suggests the snakeheads are not having a negative impact on the ecosystem. There are many who believe the snakehead fishery is a resource that has an economic benefit that is greater than any negative impacts. They do provide an incredible fishing experience to be sure.
