To fish or not to fish? That is the question on the mind’s of many Maryland trout anglers during the COVID-19 crisis. For me, that question is a no-brainer but just what is allowed under Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order depends on where you plan on fishing, what species you intend to catch and if you intend to eat your catch.
The confusion began on March 16 when Gov. Hogan announced a series of emergency actions to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic. State employees were required to temporarily suspend all field activities, including trout stocking. The halting of the scheduled spring trout stocking became effective two weeks before the traditional opening day of trout season in Maryland.
Although the governor has the authority to order state employees, including trout hatchery personnel, to stay at home, the state hatcheries are home to trout whose survival is based on a strict timetable. Something needed to be done immediately as more and more fish were dying each day due to overcrowding in the raceways.
Faced with the alternative of destroying fish, Hogan allowed trout stocking to resume just days before the March 28 opening day. Fisheries crews hurriedly stocked a total of 57,000 trout in just four days in preparation for opening day. Stocking has since stopped, and the regularly scheduled trout stocking will not resume until the end of April.
Mixed messages
An update from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources regarding trout stocking was released on March 26 and ended with the following supportive statement, “the department encourages anglers to take advantage of the incredible fishing opportunities Maryland has to offer, provided all practice social distancing, avoid crowded areas, and minimize social interaction.”
Two days later, on March 30, in response to the escalating COVID-19 crisis, Gov.Hogan issued a Stay at Home order that stated that no Maryland resident should leave their home unless it is for an essential job or for an essential reason, such as obtaining food or medicine, seeking urgent medical attention, or for other necessary purposes.
The intent of the message was clear, stay home. Outdoor recreation is simply not allowed, and any offenders are putting themselves and others at risk as well as being subject to imprisonment or fines. Recreational boating is prohibited, and fishing is allowed only for the purpose of obtaining food. There are other exceptions that incorporate physical exercise such as hiking, biking and walking. It appears to me that Gov. Hogan recognizes the importance of the physical well-being of Maryland residents while turning a blind-eye to the mental health benefits of outdoor recreation such as fishing and boating.
On March 31, the DNR in consultation with the state’s legal experts released a “Frequently Asked Questions” report to clarify Gov. Hogan’s Stay at Home order. What I garnered from the information provided by the DNR was that while catch-and-release fishing was not allowed, fishing for trout in put-and-take waters is allowable as the fish caught would be table fare. Recreational boating would only be allowed if you were fishing with the intent of providing food for you and your family. Kayaking and paddle boarding were also permitted as forms of exercise akin to bicycling.
On April 8, the Maryland DNR sent out a statement reminding all anglers that recreational fishing and boating are prohibited activities with limited exceptions only for individuals who fish as a matter of sustenance. A link was provided with an update to the “Frequently Asked Questions” in response to the many questions and petitions from people looking for ways to avoid the Stay at Home order, especially when it comes to hunting, boating and fishing.
Pennsylvania trout season opens early
The state of Pennsylvania has a much more reasonable approach to outdoor recreation and the COVID-19 crisis as it relates to trout season. Anticipating the disruption to the upcoming traditional opening day of trout season, trout stocking was accelerated. The season also began two weeks early, expanding the opportunity for trout anglers.
In contrast to Gov. Hogan’s stance on fishing, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in consultation with the Office of the Governor and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources have informed residents with guidelines that imply respect and trust that anglers in their state will follow social distancing guidelines while trout fishing.
On April 7, Tim Schaeffer, PFBC executive director, released this statement as part of the guidelines for anglers, “We have already seen that anglers and boaters across the Commonwealth are willing to adapt their behavior to include social distancing, and we ask everyone to follow their lead while enjoying outdoor activities during this challenging time.”
Following Gov. Hogan’s Stay at Home order and the Maryland DNR guidelines, it is important to note that trout fishing with the intent of bringing home some fresh fish for dinner is allowed. Ranger Mark Spurrier at Cunningham Falls State Park confirmed to me in a recent phone conversation that put-and-take fishing for trout and kayaking is not prohibited at Cunningham Falls and Greenbrier state parks. I believe that this is also true for all stocked trout waters in Maryland.
I strongly suggest that all anglers consider the seriousness of the COVID-19 crisis and plan carefully before any outdoor activity. The following is great advice from the PFBC website for all anglers to be mindful of:
n Stay home if you do not feel well.
n Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet (the length of an outstretched standard fishing rod) between you and the nearest angler.
n Avoid crowds. If you arrive at a fishing spot that is already occupied, find another location.
n Keep children from wandering into the personal space of others.
n Do not share fishing gear.
n Do not carpool.
Contact Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.