Fall is a great time to go trout fishing. The colder temperatures make for prime conditions in local waters as fish feed more aggressively in anticipation of the long winter ahead.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fisheries have been busy stocking thousands of trout across the state this fall. In Frederick County alone, over 2,500 rainbow, brown and golden rainbow trout have been stocked this month in six locations including two impoundments — Cunningham Falls and Rainbow lakes, and four streams — Owens, Friends, Middle and Carroll creeks.
It is important to be aware of any special regulations that may apply to the lake or stream you are fishing. Most of these waters are considered put-and-take areas and the general put-and-take regulations apply. There is a daily creel limit of five trout and a possession limit of 10 with no minimum size restriction.
Owens Creek and Carroll Creek are managed with special regulations that anglers need to observe or risk hefty fines, courtesy of a Natural Resource Police Officer.
Owens Creek
Owens Creek in particular has regulations that seem to confuse anglers. In the area that is stocked with trout, from Buck Lantz Road downstream to Roddy Road, Owens is a put-and-take fishery from March 1 until May 31. Put-and-take trout area regulations apply and no bait, lure or tackle restrictions are in effect.
The same section on Owens changes from a put-and-take area to a catch-and-return area from June 1 to the last day of February. The following restrictions apply: May not possess trout in these areas; must immediately release any trout; may not possess or use any natural bait, live bait, or any device enhanced with a scent capable of catching fish.
On more than one occasion this fall, while fly fishing in Owens Creek, I have come upon anglers who are fishing with bait. They always claim to be unaware of the special regulations in effect despite the signs posted on the creekside with that information. When questioned, they are quick to reference the notifications sent out by the DNR with a list of recent stockings. These email notifications do not describe the special regulations that apply to any of the stocked locations.
I do not take delight in confronting offenders but I do believe it is important to inform them of the regulations they are violating. Hopefully, such interactions become teaching moments. There are just not enough NRP officers to patrol every stream and responsible anglers should take on some of the responsibility of protecting the resource by reporting any flagrant transgressions that they witness.
Carroll CreekThe section of Carroll Creek that flows through Baker Park is stocked with trout from U.S. 15 downstream to College Avenue. This section is restricted to youth and blind anglers only. It is a great place to introduce a young child who has basic casting skills to stream fishing. I often see adults with children fishing on Carroll Creek and I am glad that is happening. The adult can assist a child by tying knots, baiting hooks, netting fish, etc. but should not use the fishing rod to cast or fight the fish.
Catoctin CreekCatoctin Creek within the boundaries of Catoctin Creek Park is managed as a delayed harvest trout fishing area. The Maryland DNR stocks trout each spring while the Potomac Valley Fly Fishers stock the same waters in the fall. PVFF raises approximately 400 trout privately and usually stocks the trout in Catoctin Creek by the end of October each fall.
Put-and-take regulations apply with no tackle restrictions on this section of Catoctin Creek from June 1 to Sept. 30 with a daily creel limit of five trout. From Oct. 1 to May 31, catch-and-return regulations apply including a restriction on the use of any natural bait. The Catoctin Creek Nature Center is located on Sumantown Road in Middletown.
Brook troutMany of the streams that flow through Catoctin Mountain in Frederick County hold populations of brook trout. New brook trout regulations are now in effect requiring catch-and-release only in all put-and-take trout areas and all waters east of Interstate 81. Anglers should take time to properly identify brook trout while fishing in catch-and-release waters.
All trout anglers over the age of 15 are required to purchase a trout stamp for $5 in addition to a Maryland fishing license. A trout stocking locations map can be found online at: http://gisapps.dnr.state.md.us/StockingActivities.
Contact Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net.
