Quality time with family and friends is a precious commodity that has been harder to come by in the recent pandemic times. Early on, the restrictions on travel and other COVID-related mandates curtailed my ability to visit my elderly father who lives in Michigan as well as my grandchildren who live nearby in Columbia. Our everyday life has become more complex, and we can no longer take for granted that family gatherings will happen regularly.
Fortunately, I recently shared a week with my father in my home in Maryland after more than a year of separation. Getting together with my father always involves fishing in some form, whether it was sharing accounts of recent outings, tying flies or actual time on the water.
Fishing with dad
Casting his fly rod while resting on a stool for balance at the pond’s edge, my father slowly retrieved the fly in slow strips. The fly line stopped suddenly, the line tightened and the angler instinctually raised the fly rod abruptly. The little fish was hooked! The old fisherman laughed with delight as the feisty bluegill was brought to hand. This sequence of events replayed over again several times as I looked on, ready to assist if needed.
At 87 years old, my father still enjoys fishing. He was mentored as a youth by his father, and he has caught countless fish over the years, mostly using fly gear. It amazes me how well he can cast a fly rod with the limited mobility of his upper arms. Rotator cuffs don’t last forever. Fortunately, casting a fly rod is not about strength as the rod does the work with the right technique.
My father now walks slowly with a cane, and he can no longer wade the rivers and streams as he did in his younger years but that hasn’t decreased his desire to spend time on the water. Our roles have slowly reversed over the years. True, his best days on the water are behind him, but his memories of fish caught and the ones that got away overflow as we reminisce about our numerous fishing adventures.
Coming full circle
On the other end of the age spectrum, my 3-year-old grandson, Felix Neuland, has recently experienced the excitement of landing his first fish. As pandemic mandates loosened, my wife and I took advantage of the opportunities to babysit our grandchildren when called upon. On one such day this summer, my wife and I walked Felix to Wilde Lake near his home in Columbia.
I started teaching Felix in small steps. With some practice, he could work the reel to retrieve the line. Casting will come later. At the lake, I baited the hook and cast the line for Felix. It didn’t take long for a fish to grab the bait. I helped by quickly setting the hook, another skill that will take time to develop.
Felix wasn’t sure what to expect as his concept of how this fishing game worked was still forming. When he discovered that there was a fish somehow attached to the end of his fishing line he was amazed. Not surprisingly, he wanted to hold the fish and examine the small creature. He commented that the fish had eyes and a mouth. When it comes to learning, there really is nothing like a firsthand experience.
Felix was thrilled to be able to toss the small bluegill back into the lake. We repeated the process and landed a few more bluegills until his short attention span began to wane. No matter, the outing was a success and a seed was planted. At home, he reenacted the fishing scenario using his fishing pole without the hook in the living room by alternating roles between the angler and the fish. He is definitely a keeper!
Shared values
Angling is an enjoyable solitary activity, but when it comes to true quality time, nothing is more satisfying than the hours one can spend on the water with family and friends. Fishing is an ideal outdoor activity to reconnect with others who share the same values of conservation and sportsmanship. Of course, the same can be said about many outdoor activities, but there is something special about the dynamics of fishing that appeals to all ages and cultures. It actually has less to do with catching fish. There is a connection with nature that an angler understands, respects and admires. The beauty of a wild trout and the places they can be found is undeniable.
I have the good fortune of being raised by a father who emphasizes the importance of time spent outdoors. I cannot thank him enough. Following his footsteps, I have done the same for my two sons and now it will extend to my grandchildren. I believe his legacy will live on for many generations to come.
Contact Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.