Prospective hunters in pursuit of a Maryland hunter safety certificate are finding fewer course offerings with limited seating capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions and governmental guidelines.
Successful completion of a hunter safety class is a requirement of all those who wish to obtain a Maryland hunting license, with few exceptions. Unfortunately, enrolling in a Maryland hunter safety course became impossible with the cancellation of all hunter education classes in accordance with Maryland State government guidelines for dealing with the pandemic. The cancellation included the online classes and the traditional classroom courses scheduled between March 19 and Aug. 15.
Fortunately, online and traditional classroom instruction resumed Sept. 1, with some important changes. Following Maryland State government guidelines for entering a state building, each student is required to answer a COVID-19 screening questionnaire before entering the facility each day. Students are also required to provide their own face coverings and bring them to class.
Anyone who fails to follow these guidelines or who appears to be ill will be denied access to the teaching facility. These new guidelines apply to all face-to-face instruction at the field day portion of the internet class and in the traditional classroom. Any student displaying signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should refrain from attending any of the classes.
To facilitate the number of students who were affected by the cancellations, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunter education students to take the online course. It has expanded the eligibility to take an online class by lowering the qualifying age for online students from 13 to 10 years of age. Upon successful completion of the online course, students will receive a voucher, which was normally good for 12 months, to take a field day workshop to satisfy the hunter education requirement. A decision was made to extend the original grace period an additional six months due to the anticipated lower number of field day offerings.
The internet course is operated by a private vendor that charges a fee of $19.95 to take the final exam. Students may work through the internet course and take a pre-test at no cost. After successfully passing the online test and obtaining a voucher, the student must attend a mandatory hunter education field day workshop.
All Maryland traditional hunter education classes are offered free of charge. Financial support is provided by donations from local gun clubs and civic organizations where the classes are held. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources provides all teaching venues with all instruction materials, live-fire guns and ammunition and a complete set of five non-firing demonstration firearms. In preparation for face-to-face instruction each teaching venue is supplied with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, bleach and other disinfecting products by the state.
The Cold Deer Hunting and Fishing Club, located on Mountaindale Road in Thurmont, recently held its first class with the new health and safety guidelines in place. The rustic Cold Deer cabin is a classic example of the old-time hunting lodge and the perfect setting for a hunting safety course. I have been teaching hunter education for more than 20 years in that location. The classroom at Cold Deer can only accommodate a total of 12 students per class due to social distancing guidelines.
Maryland started a voluntary hunter education program in 1966. In 1977, the Maryland legislature made it mandatory for all first-time hunters to complete a hunter education course. In the western region of Maryland, that includes Frederick, Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties, there are currently 29 teaching venues supported by over 300 volunteer instructors, like myself. Since the reopening of hunter safety courses in Maryland, the western region has offered more online and traditional courses when compared to other areas of Maryland, yet finding a class that is not full can be a daunting task. You can find Maryland hunter education listings at: https://dnr.maryland.gov/nrp/Pages/hunter_education_classes.aspx.
Did you know?
In the early 1900s, when many wildlife species were disappearing or declining, the firearms and ammunition industry asked Congress to impose an excise tax on the sale of firearms and ammunition to help fund wildlife conservation in the United States. The resulting Pittman-Robertson Act, passed in 1937, is now known as Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration. Revenue generated from these excise taxes are apportioned to state wildlife agencies for their conservation efforts, hunter education programs, and operation of archery and shooting ranges.
Contact Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net.
