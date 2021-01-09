When the Maryland Department of Natural Resources proposed a new primitive-weapon deer season last year, many hunters were asking, “What is the point? Why make deer hunting more challenging?” No doubt, the Maryland DNR is looking at the new primitive season as yet another tool to help curb Maryland’s growing deer population as well as a unique opportunity to help recruit, retain and reactivate deer hunters.
A new Maryland primitive-weapon deer hunting season is scheduled to begin on Feb. 1. The statewide primitive deer hunt will run for three days. Hunters may use long bows, recurve bows, flintlock or sidelock percussion muzzleloaders during these days. No telescopic or modern optics will be permitted on any hunting device.
The Maryland DNR appears to be following the lead of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. The Mountain State created its first primitive weapons season in 2018 for hunters who enjoy using throwback implements to hunt deer and bear. Like the Maryland primitive-weapon deer season, West Virginia hunters were limited to sidelock and percussion cap or flintlock muzzleloading rifles and pistols. Archery hunters could only use log bows and recurve bows.
A total of 659 deer and one bear were taken by West Virginia hunters in its inaugural season, which lasted four days. Hunters provided positive feedback, and sales of primitive weapons from sporting outlets increased.
The upcoming primitive deer season will have some Maryland deer hunters dusting off their sidelocks or stringing their stick bows in hopes of tagging a late-season deer. Hunters are getting back to basics, and the appeal of traditional weapons makes the task more interesting and challenging.
I believe it has a lot to do about why man has been drawn to hunting and the outdoors throughout history. Hunting is how our ancestors survived in the wild. Shooting game for food was common practice.
I find it interesting how many traditions evolve, and some come full circle. Following the tradition of legendary archers such as Howard Hill and Fred Bear, many bowhunters began hunting with long bows and recurves until the compound bow became the standard. Compound bows revolutionized archery and bowhunting. Continued improvements in speed and accuracy have been made until it seems that the compound bow today cannot get any more powerful or efficient.
The same story can be said about the modern crossbows. Many believe the modern crossbow, with its explosive speed and accuracy, is more akin to a rifle than a bow.
Hunting with a muzzleloading rifle saw a country-wide surge in popularity after the 1972 movie “Jeremiah Johnson,” starring Robert Redford. The movie was based on the real-life adventures of mountain man John Johnston (1824-1900). His prowess with a Hawkins .56 caliber muzzleloader was key to his survival for hunting and fighting hostile Indians.
The use of muzzleloading rifles to hunt deer has always been legal during Maryland firearms deer season but it wasn’t until 1978 that Maryland held its first separate muzzleloader deer season. A muzzleloader is considered a primitive rifle because it can only fire one round at a time, plus muzzleloaders are a bit more complex to load and maintain than a modern rifle.
The use of traditional sidelock muzzleloaders were eventually replaced by the more convenient and efficient modern inline muzzleloaders. By definition, any firearm that is loaded through the muzzle as opposed to the breech is a muzzleloader. Modern inline muzzleloaders with scopes have become the standard. Although a modern inline muzzleloader is still considered primitive by some, it is not legal for the new Maryland primitive-weapon season.
For those traditional muzzleloader deer hunters who have always preferred to use sidelocks over inlines, the new primitive season is simply additional muzzleloader season and another opportunity to add venison to the freezer. Maryland currently runs a split muzzleloader season with a short, early muzzleloader season in October and a longer muzzleloader season held during the two weeks immediately following the firearms season in late December.
Primitive-weapon deer season bag limits
Antlered white-tailed deer taken with a muzzleloader during the Primitive Deer Hunt Days will count toward the regular antlered muzzleloader bag limit. Antlered white-tailed deer taken with a bow will count toward the regular antlered archery bag limit. An additional antlerless deer has been added to the bag limit for hunters in Region A specifically for the Primitive Deer Hunt Days. In Region B, the existing deer bag limit will apply for antlered white-tailed and sika deer statewide and antlerless deer.
All deer hunters must wear fluorescent color clothing during the primitive deer hunt days. For more information and deer-hunting regulations can be found in the Maryland Guide to Hunting and trapping: https://dnr.maryland.gov/huntersguide/Pages/default.aspx.
