The only thing more satisfying than watching a bird dog point and retrieve a game bird that you just brought down with a well-placed blast from your scatter gun is the gratification of a nutritious home-cooked wild game meal. After a successful day afield at the Wild Wings Hunting Preserve in Friendsville earlier this month, my thoughts turned immediately to meal preparation. I am by no means a culinary expert, but I did make a few delicious family favorites from the upland game birds we bagged that day.
PHEASANT POT PIE
This dish is probably the No. 1 comfort food in my home that can be made with a variety of wild game. It involves several steps but worth the time.
Step 1: Single pie crust pastry
1 cup flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup shortening
2 to 4 tablespoons of water
1 egg yolk, slightly beaten
To prepare pastry: In medium mixing bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut shortening into the flour until particles resemble course crumbs. Sprinkle with cold water while tossing with a fork, until particles are just moist enough to cling together. Shape into a bail. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate.
Filling:
2 tablespoons of butter
2 whole pheasant breasts
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup sliced celery
3 carrots cut into 1/2-inch chunks
1/2 cup frozen peas (thawed)
1 large potato cut into 1/2-inch chunks
1 can of cream of chicken condensed soup
1/2 cup broth, water, or milk
Step 2: Parboil or pressure cook the pheasant breasts for approximately 30 minutes. Remove meat from bones and cut-up into small bite-sized pieces and set aside. This can be done in advance.
Step 3: In a medium saucepan, combine butter and liquid. Heat until butter melts. If not precooked, add carrot, cover and cook for 3 minutes. Add potato, recover and cook for 5 minutes longer. Add celery, onion and peas. Recover and cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in condensed soup. Add pheasant meat and stir to mix well. Transfer to a casserole dish.
Step 4: On a lightly floured surface, roll out pastry slightly larger than top of casserole dish. Place pastry on top of casserole dish, turn pastry edges under and flute if desired. Brush pastry with beaten egg yolk. Poke a few small holes in the center of pastry to allow steam to escape. Bake until golden brown, 30-35 minutes in 375-degree oven.
{span style=”text-decoration-line: underline;”}EASY PHEASANT WITH CREAM SAUCE OVER NOODLES{/span}
This dish has become a family favorite and is quick and easy to prepare. The jalapenos are optional but add a bit of robust flavor to the sauce.
2 whole pheasant breasts
2 tablespoons of butter
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 sliced and seeded jalapeno peppers (optional)
1 15-ounce jar of alfredo sauce
1 8-ounce can of mushroom stems and pieces (drained)
1 can of cream of chicken condensed soup
1 cup milk
1 cup frozen peas
2 tablespoons granulated chicken bouillon
1 12-ounce package of noodles
Step 1: Parboil or pressure cook the pheasant breasts for approximately 30 minutes. Remove meat from bones and cut-up into small bite-sized pieces and set aside. This can be done in advance.
Step 2: Cook noodles to package directions.
Step 3: In a large saucepan, melt butter and cook onion and jalapeno peppers until tender. Add alfredo sauce, condensed soup, chicken bouillon and milk. While stirring, add peas, mushrooms and pheasant meat. Simmer until heated through, stirring frequently. Mix with cooked noodles and serve.
Instant pressure cooker
A new tool in my kitchen is an instant pressure cooker. Not only does this device make perfect rice, I have found it to be very useful for cooking wild game. I use my pressure cooker to prepare mouth-watering deer roasts, stews and chili. They are also perfect for tenderizing waterfowl and small game like squirrels and rabbits in place of parboiling. Keep in mind that wild game needs a longer amount of cook time than domestic meats and a pressure cooker can do that quickly with less liquid. The pressure cooker is a real time saver when I precook vegetables like carrots and potatoes, or pressure cook meat ahead of time.
