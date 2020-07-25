In an effort to try to improve juvenile recruitment of smallmouth bass, the Freshwater Fisheries Program has begun piloting a smallmouth bass supplemental stocking program. Recent recruitment surveys have shown juvenile smallmouth bass numbers to be below long-term average values.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently announced that the Fishing and Boating Services Hatcheries Division and Freshwater Fisheries Program stocked 30,000 fingerling smallmouth bass in the Potomac River from Taylors Landing downstream to Edwards Ferry. Freshwater staff collected adult smallmouth bass from the Potomac in April to serve as hatchery brood.
Over the past four months, staff at the Joseph Manning Hatchery spawned the bass in ponds with artificial nesting structures and reared the fry in fertilized ponds. Once growth had been maximized in the ponds, the bass were transferred to indoor circular tanks where they were trained to feed on an artificial diet to accelerate growth to a stockable size of 2- to 3-inches. The final step was transporting these fish to the Potomac River.
An additional 5,000 fingerling smallmouth were generously provided by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Warmwater Hatchery Program for the Potomac, which forms Maryland’s southern border and is popular with anglers from both states.
Several consecutive years of high river flows during the spring have reduced spawning success, causing lower catch rates for anglers. Elevated spring flows experienced in 2016-2018 have resulted in consecutive years of poor recruitment and low year-class strength. While the number of larger adult smallmouth bass has remained steady, there are concerns about declining catch rates after multiple poor year-classes of young fish.
The hatchery fish will supplement natural reproduction, accelerating the recovery of the fishery and improving fishing. Monitoring will be conducted to determine growth, survival and distribution of stocked juvenile smallmouth bass. All parts of this project will be documented and posted online for the public and anglers to follow.
Smallmouth bass trivia
Smallmouth bass are not native to the Potomac River. The story of how smallmouth were first stocked in the Potomac is described in “The Book of the Black Bass” written by Dr. James A. Henshall, of Cincinnati, and published in 1889. Henshall writes that Gen. William Shriver, of Wheeling, Virginia (before it became West Virginia), in 1854 caught some 20 smallmouth bass in nearby Wheeling Creek, a tributary to the Ohio River. He put them in a live box in the water tank of a B&O Railroad locomotive. On reaching Cumberland, he freed them in the boat basin of the C&O Canal, and from there the rest is history.
The Potomac River is not the only local fishery with declining smallmouth bass numbers. Concerned anglers have contacted me about the declining numbers of smallmouth bass on local tributaries of the Potomac River.
Monocacy River
Mark Richardson fishes the Monocacy River from his canoe. Richardson made the following comments: “I have observed a marked decline in the number and quality [size] of fish on the Monocacy River this year. In years past, it would not be uncommon for me to catch 30 to 40 smallies on a float trip. Mostly fish in the 9-10 range with a few ‘teeners’ mixed in catch. I floated the Monocacy four times this spring and landed only a half-dozen fish. I’ve actually caught more fallfish than bass this year.”
Conocoheague Creek
Andy Simmons is a Natural Resources Specialist who works for Montgomery County Parks and Planning. He was fly fishing on Conocoheague Creek on July 18 for smallmouth bass. “Fishing was pretty slow, honestly, it has not been that great the last two years. The fish we did catch were chunky and healthy 12- to 13-inch smallmouth and a few rock bass as well,” said Simmons. “Between poor spawning and a huge increase in anglers and kayakers, the creek has changed in my opinion. … I’m hoping to give it another try soon,” added Simmons.
Antietam Creek
Bobby Dutrow is a spin angler, who lives near Antietam Creek in Sharpsburg.
“The bass fishing has really gone downhill on Antietam. Since 2018, I am not catching bass anymore but I can usually catch a few catfish,” Dutrow said. “I am glad they are stocking bass, it is needed.”
All the anglers that I have been contacting are in agreement that fish numbers are not what they used to be four or five years ago. They do hope that the stocking program will help replenish the smallmouth bass population. Their advice on where to find fish is typical during hot weather and low-water conditions. Smallmouth are holding in deeper, shaded areas rather than being spread throughout the river. The early morning and the last hour of daylight seemed to be best for numbers of fish.
Volunteer angler survey
Smallmouth bass anglers can assist the fisheries biologists by completing a short online survey. Anglers are asked to comment their catch rate over the past five years on the sections of the Potomac River they usually fish. The survey can be found online at https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Pages/smallmouth_bass_stocking.aspx.
