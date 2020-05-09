It has been a frustrating spring fishing season for Maryland anglers and boaters. Recreational fishing and boating in Maryland was “strictly prohibited” in compliance with the COVID-19 restrictions put in place on March 30 by Gov. Hogan’s executive orders, with the exception of sustenance fishing.
Recently Gov. Hogan rescinded the restrictions on some low-risk outdoor activities and has deemed recreational fishing and boating as safe, as long as Marylanders take responsibility and practice social distancing.
The governor’s announcement was welcome news to all anglers but especially for recreational anglers who enjoy the sport of fishing but support the practice of catch-and-return. The vast majority of anglers that I know fish for the enjoyment, relaxation and challenge that a fishing outing provides with no expectation of bringing back their catch as table fare.
Stay-at-home orders and the ban on recreational fishing and boating has Maryland anglers feeling that their sport has been unfairly targeted by Gov. Hogan while other outdoor activities such as biking and hiking were allowed. Bass anglers have been blocked from fishing the Potomac and Monocacy rivers. Fishing the spring shad run on the tributaries of Chesapeake Bay was cut short. Trout anglers were banned from fishing streams stocked with trout in special management areas across the state.
Beginning in mid-March, the spring trout stocking schedule was interrupted for several weeks as stocking crews were told to stay home. The state trout hatcheries began to lose fish in overcrowded runways and some stocking did resume, but the end result was less opportunity for put-and-take anglers.
It is my understanding that trout stocking resumed at the end of April, and there will be some additional trout stockings this month. The DNR stocking website should soon be updated to reflect the stockings that occurred in April and May. The fall trout stocking is expected to begin in October as scheduled.
Catch-and-return
At this point, all special management trout fishing areas with catch-and-return restrictions have been off-limits to anglers for the past six weeks. This is especially good news for fly anglers who have not been able to fish any of their favorite catch-and-release trout streams without defying the governor’s executive orders.
Big Hunting Creek in Frederick County, Beaver Creek in Washington County and Patuxent River in Montgomery and Howard counties all have sections with special regulations for catch-and-return trout fishing. These areas are limited to artificial fly fishing only, and all trout are required to be immediately returned to the water. The use of spinning and casting reels is prohibited. Anglers may not possess or use natural bait or live bait while fishing in the special regulation sections.
Additional special management streams include Little Hunting Creek in Frederick County, Morgan Run in Carroll County, Patuxent River and Paint Branch in Montgomery County, North Branch of the Potomac River and Youghiogheny River in Garrett County and Gunpowder Falls in Baltimore County. These streams do allow use of artificial lures and flies while following special catch-and-release regulations.
Delayed harvest
There are several streams that are currently under catch-and-return restrictions that will open to put-and-take fishing in the upcoming weeks. These “delayed harvest” trout fishing areas are divided into two groups according to when the put-and-take regulations begin.
Sections of Catoctin Creek in Frederick County, Town Creek in Allegany County, Middle Patuxent River in Howard County, and the South Branch of the Patapsco River in Howard and Carroll counties will all open to put-and-take fishing on June 1.
Delayed harvest streams in Garrett County include the Casselman River, the North Branch of the Potomac River and the Youghiogheny River. These streams open to put-and-take fishing on June 15. All delayed harvest streams have no bait or tackle restrictions and a daily limit of five fish.
Owens Creek
Owens Creek in Frederick County has special regulations that trout anglers need to be aware of. Owens Creek opens to put-and-take fishing on March 1 each year and switches to catch-and-return on June 1. During the catch-and-return period, tackle is restricted to artificial lures and flies; no bait is allowed.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources encourages anglers to take advantage of the incredible fishing opportunities Maryland has to offer, provided all practice social distancing, avoid crowded areas and minimize social interaction.
For official Maryland fishing rules and regulations, check this website: www.eregulations.com/maryland/fishing/. DNR offices are currently closed during the pandemic, and anglers with questions should co{span}ntact DNR at: customerservice.dnr@maryland.gov.{/span}
Contact Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net.
